I checked two more schools off my getting-to-know DeForest and Windsor list after visiting Eagle Point and Windsor Elementary Schools last week.
I’ve seen all the grade levels now and I’m happy to report kids remain the same everywhere. There is a certain energy, a certain look or sound that most kids have at each age. Fortunately, kids are just growing human beings, no two are exactly the same.
My first trip to Eagle Point was for the family literacy night. The event featured the book series, “A Boy Called Bat.” Bat is the short name for the main character in the books, Bixby Alexander Tam. The character is on the autism spectrum. It’s not his label or definition; it just helps explain how he sees the world.
The kids at Eagle Point seem to like Bat, probably because he reminds them of a classmate, a friend and themselves. We have our whole lives to figure out what we will be, but hopefully kids know that who we are Is always worth celebrating.
The kids at Windsor were a little older, the intermediate and middle-school age members of the school district’s robotics club. They put the team in STEAM (science, technology, arts and mathematics) and individual ingenuity.
It’s an age when the next gear starts working for kids. They know what they want to study and they begin to have the stamina to go after it.
The dreams of where that interest might take them is forming, but unclear. There seems to be a good support system of adults to help show them what the dream could become.
My Monday morning included a phone interview with Laura Herschleb. Those middle-school kids might know her as someone who helps with soccer or the county fair. Her new day job is even more exciting, the new general manager of World Dairy Expo.
She belongs to a generation of high-school students I knew as a coach at Spencer. Her first trip to World Dairy Expo came the same year as some of those students.
My student athletes made the three-hour trip on a Wednesday. It was a good boys team and we had a hunch if they could find another gear late in races, it could be a special team.
The school borders a 2-½ mile country road loop. We carefully explained the concept of negative splits (running the second half of distance faster than the first half) and sent the first group out for a conservative first loop. We didn’t really care how long it took; we just wanted them to get a feel for getting faster in those five miles.
The core of the varsity lineup came in later. Those kids were more than just athletes. They had a good handle on student leadership. The school’s FFA and music programs helped to shape them. We had the FFA president, drum major, the student drama director and honor students all around.
They attended World Dairy Expo all day and, after the bus ride home, changed and came to practice. Somewhere in the second explanation, the message about a conservative start got lost. They went out hard and, as they reached us at the halfway point, we simply said: Now go faster. I remember hearing one “ugh” come out of the group, but they did as instructed. The boys became more like men on the second loop and reached the workout goal. Our hopes for a simple practice had become “The Negative Split” workout.
They reached a final lesson of growing up that day — the day they believed they would accomplish the concrete goals they shared.