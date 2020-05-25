By Jan Berg
As some of you are aware, Dane County entered Phase One of the Forward Dane plan on Tuesday, May 26th. This allows businesses, community centers, libraries, and other operations to be open at 25 percent of capacity. The library building has many rooms with varying capacities. Our collection right now has been quarantined for a couple of months. The newly returned items are doing their time in quarantine before being returned to the shelves. In order to allow public access that will keep our patrons, our staff, and our collections safe we will be reopening using a phased approach as well. We all wish it were possible to go back in time and just fling the doors open and proceed with business as usual, but we can't. Beginning, June 1, in order to monitor the number of people in the building we will be making appointments for library use. The appointments will be for 45 minutes, which will give you time to use a computer, make copies, print out forms, and browse the collection. At the end of the appointed time all patrons will leave the building and computers and other areas will be sanitized. More details will follow on our website and social media.We apologize in advance for this transition phase. Please bear with us as we try to keep everyone safe and follow the public health directives. Curbside service will continue. Our hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hours will expand back to our regular hours as restrictions are lifted. We look forward to seeing you! Below are some new books. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Creative Care: A Revolutionary Approach to Dementia and Elder Care” by Anne Basting. The MacArthur Grant recipient and author of “The Stages of Age” outlines radical approaches to drug-free elder care that uses theater, improv and other medically supported therapies to promote engagement and better life quality.
“The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think” by Jennifer Ackerman. The best-selling author of “The Genius of Birds” draws on paradigm-changing scientific research into bird emotions and intelligence to explore advanced behaviors ranging from communicating and giving gifts to forming cooperative groups and dancing.
Fiction
“Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez. Reeling from her beloved husband's sudden death in the wake of her retirement, an immigrant writer is further derailed by the reappearance of her unstable sister and an entreaty for help by a pregnant undocumented teen.
“Miss Julia Knows a Thing or Two, No. 21 (Miss Julia)” by Ann B. Ross. Miss Julia's efforts to help a friend escape unemployment are complicated by her husband's mysterious illness and the abrupt appearance of a suspicious grandchild she has never met on her doorstep. By the author of “Etta Mae's Worst Bad-Luck Day.”
“The Stolen Gold Affair, No.9 (Carpenter and Quincannon)” by Bill Pronzini. While Quincannon goes undercover to investigate a string of gold thefts in a lucrative mine, his bride-to-be, Sabina, tackles an audacious real-estate scam and an abusive young man's villainous secret. By the award-winning author of “The Bughouse Affair.”
“Sunrise on Half Moon Bay” by Robyn Carr. A contemporary woman navigates her journey from a devoted parental caregiver to a person capable of embracing her own joy in the face of hardship. By the best-selling author of the Virgin River series.
“The Imperfects” by Amy Myerson. A family’s discovery of a priceless inheritance leads them on a pursuit for the truth that transforms their lives in unexpected ways. By the best-selling author of “The Bookshop of Yesterdays.”
“A Week at the Shore” by Barbara Delinsky. Returning to her family's Rhode Island beach home after a 20-year estrangement, a real estate photographer navigates painful family secrets that test her bonds with her sisters, while her 13-year-old daughter pursues desperately wanted family ties.
“Furmidable Foes, No. 29 (Mrs. Murphy)” by Rita Mae Brown. Mary Minor "Harry" Harristeen and her pet sleuths investigate hidden enemies in their effort to expose a scam involving an upmarket organic grocery store that is selling substandard produce. By the author of the "Sister" Jane series.
“Seeing Darkness, No. 30 (Krewe of Hunters)” by Heather Graham. When a terrifying past-life regression during a girls' weekend in Salem reveals a local politician's sinister nature, FBI Krewe of Hunters special agent Jon Dickson teams up with an apprehensive witness to stop a twisted serial killer.
“If It Bleeds” by Stephen King. The award-winning literary master presents a collection of four novella-length tales, complementing the title piece with the stories, “Mr. Harrigan's Phone,” “The Life of Chuck” and “Rat.”
“The Wife Stalker” by Liv Constantine. When the husband she has been patiently supporting for years ends their marriage upon falling in love with another woman, Joanna finds herself enmeshed in an ugly custody battle while struggling with a therapist who dismisses her concerns
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
