When I was in the newspaper business I used to look forward to the annual Trees Retreat sponsored by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association and held at the Trees for Tomorrow campus in Eagle River. For many years the conference was held in the first week following Labor Day.
Many newspaper professionals from around the state would meet at “Trees” to enjoy the fellowship and engage in quality training sessions. They would take part in a number of traditions that were always part of this event. These events included a visit to the Press Forest for a steak fry and an annual golf outing. I usually took advantage of some fishing in the area’s plentiful lakes and rivers and hiking through the many forests in this beautiful spot in northern Wisconsin.
The Trees Retreat began in 1947 when Francis F. Schweinler, publisher of Mosinee Times, invited members of the Wisconsin Press Association to visit the Trees for Tomorrow camp in Eagle River. Trees for Tomorrow is a natural resources specialty school founded in 1944 for the purpose of reforesting northern Wisconsin, as well as educating landowners and citizens about the need for proper land management. During these visits, publishers learned about forestry and visited places of interest in the area.
Some of you who have lived in DeForest for many years may remember Francis Schweinler as he lived on Lake Windsor for a number of years after he retired from the newspaper business and he was a member of the DeForest Area School Board.
It was during the 1956 outing that members of the WNA decided to purchase land in the Eagle River area and transform it into an outdoor study area for teachers, school children and others to learn about nature and ecology. A year later, after collecting donations from the WNA membership, a 78-acre farm was purchased south of Eagle River and work began to transform abandoned fields, which were no longer suited for agriculture, into what is now the WNA Press Forest.
One of the first projects in the new Press Forest was the development of a Memorial Grove to pay tribute to deceased industry leaders. The original idea was to plant a tree as a memorial to each publisher, affiliate or friend of the newspaper industry who had died, but it became clear within a short span of time that there would not be enough land to carry out the project beyond a few years.
In 1962, a Memorial Pylon was erected in the Memorial Grove area of the Press Forest to display the names of the deceased. The original pylon was built in the form of a 20-foot scroll.
The scroll was redesigned and moved from the Press Forest to the Trees for Tomorrow campus in 1980, where the names of the deceased member publishers were printed on press plates and hung from wooden structures. Over time, the names began to fade and in 2014, a more permanent monument was erected. Five granite pylons and several benches now provide visitors a place to reflect.
WNA Members continue to honor former publishers that have passed away at a ceremony during the Trees Retreat each year. The name of my late wife, Mollyann, was added in the 2018 pylon induction ceremony.
The trees start to turn color around Eagle River in early September. After the Trees Retreat we would look for early color on the trip back to DeForest. Usually the color could be seen as far south as the Mosinee area. It was just enough of a change to make us anxious to see our fall color come into the southern part of the state about a month later.
Next time you travel to the Eagle River area, be sure you stop by the beautiful Trees for Tomorrow campus at the edge of town. Also, you might want to drive out to the Press Forest for a peaceful walk through the woods. Be sure to keep an eye out for the deer.