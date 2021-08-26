The school year 2021-22 opens in just a few days--September 1! Where did the summer go? I began my journey through the DeForest Schools 75 years ago in 1946. My mother walked with me on the first day of school to meet Miss Raimer, my teacher for first and second grades. Classes were in the old brick, two-story school at the corner of Columbia Avenue and Washington Street. The school was built in 1906 and it was condemned by the state in the early 1950s. The building is no longer standing and the location is part of the parking lot for the Holum Education Center.
The old school building was way overcrowded. The decision was made to move the fourth grade to the old Legion Hall for the 1949-50 school year. I was a member of that fourth grade class. I could write a book on my experiences in fourth grade. It was a great year for the students. They had the whole first floor of the old house for classrooms and our playground was Fireman’s Park. Our teacher was Mrs. Whipple. She taught us the multiplication tables and started us writing in cursive style long hand. She even brought a dead opossum to school that her husband came across on his rural mail route. That was a great early biology lesson as the students studied the corpse although it really freaked out some of the girls.
For fifth grade our class moved back to the old school house and we watched as the new cement block school was built just one block east of the old school. We moved into the new school in 1952 when I was in sixth grade. We were so proud of that new school. Back then it was simply called the “DeForest Grade School” The school was renamed “Eagle Point School” many years later.
New additions were added on to the school as enrollment increased in the district over the years. About four years ago the school board decided to build a new Eagle Point School and the old building was torn down to make room for the new school and a new and improved playground.
When I went to school there was no kindergarten in the DeForest School District and students went to elementary school from first through eighth grade — no middle school. Our class grew substantially in ninth grade as all of the students who graduated from grade schools in the countryside around DeForest joined us as freshmen at the DeForest Union Free High School.
When I first started high school it was a stately two-story brick building set at the top of the terraces facing Holum Street. It was built in 1924 and when I was a student there, it was evident that more room was needed to accommodate a growing enrollment.
A new addition was ready for occupancy in 1957. That new addition still stands today as the Holum Education Center. It houses the business office of the school district but its days as an education building are limited. Once the current building program of the district is completed, the business office will be moved into new quarters in the middle school complex. The Holum center will then be listed for sale by the school district.
The old high school building that sat at the top of the terraces was taken down a few years ago. There was quite a debate as to whether the old building should be saved. Fortunately the decision was made to take the building down. After the brick facade was removed it was discovered that dry rot was in many parts of the support beams throughout the big old structure. It collapsed very quickly in the razing process.
In my 12 years of education at DeForest schools I was in four different buildings and three have been taken down. The fate of the fourth building remains to be seen. All that remains of these old school buildings is the old school bell which is on display in a brick and glass memorial in front of the Holum Education Center.
I hope you enjoyed reading this brief recap of my school days in DeForest.