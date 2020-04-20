By Jan Berg
Happy National Library Week! I hope you are all finding a way to join the celebration virtually. This week we have a virtual escape room that was created by your local library staff. Major props go to our Digital Librarian Jess, our Teen Librarian Rachel and our Circulation Librarian Brian, when he isn’t in character as his alter ego, the Library Elf, and Norbert, our dragon. We hope you enjoy this escape room and we look forward to the time we will be able to offer you a physical escape room. This is the first National Library Week I have ever experienced in all my many years as a librarian and they are many. I started out as a reference librarian in the year of the U.S. Bicentennial. You do the math! But never, in all those years, was the library closed during National Library Week or for anything else except for your occasional blizzard or some major equipment repair. This has been a first for all of us.
The very good news is there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel. The most recent Safer at Home Order allows public libraries to offer curbside service beginning April 24. Happy National Library Week! We will be resuming service on April 24. As of this writing all the details have yet to be determined, such as the precise hours of availability. During this curbside-delivery time we will only be able to offer the materials we have in our collection since delivery between libraries has not restarted. More details will be posted on our website on how you can limit holds to just our items and how to schedule a pick up time. Beginning on April 24 we will be answering our phones. Please bear with us as we resume this service. Below you will find some of the new books that we have at our library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family” by Bettye Kearse. A descendant of an enslaved cook and, according to oral tradition, President James Madison, shares her family story and explores the issues of legacy, race, and the powerful consequences of telling the whole truth.
“I am Your Huckleberry: A Memoir” by Val Kilmer. Published ahead of the release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” a memoir by the iconic stage and screen actor chronicles his Juilliard education, high-profile relationships, spiritual awakening and recent health setback.
“The House of Kennedy” by James Patterson. A revelatory portrait of the Kennedys explores how the dual mottos, “To whom much is given, much is expected” and “Win at all costs” shaped generations of life inside and outside the family.
“Kept Animals” by Kate Milliken. Bound by a tragic accident, three very different teens at a California ranch pursue respective interests before sexual tension indelibly transforms their lives. A first novel by the award-winning author of “If I’d Known You Were Coming.”
“Becoming Wild: How Animal Cultures Raise Families, Create Beauty, and Achieve Peace” by Carl Safina. The New York Times best-selling author of “Beyond Words” brings readers close to three non-human cultures: What they do, why they do it, and how life is for them.
“Coffeeland: One Man’s Dark Empire and the Making of Our Favorite Drug” by Augustine Sedgewick. A Harvard-educated economist documents the epic history of the role of coffee in connecting and dividing the modern world, tracing coffee’s unexpected 500-year evolution from an ingredient in a mysterious Muslim ritual to a major influencer in modern El Salvador.
Fiction
“The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel. The award-winning author of “Station Eleven” presents a tale of crisis and survival in the hidden landscapes of homeless campgrounds, luxury hotels, private clubs and federal prisons, where a massive Ponzi scheme is tied to a woman’s disappearance at sea
“Shakedown, No.2 (Mayberry & Garrett)” by Newt Gingrich & Pete Earley. A sequel to “Collusion” finds former FBI counterintelligence agent Valerie Mayberry and ex-SEAL Brett Garrett navigating a tense alliance with Iran to uncover a threat while operating outside of official channels to pursue an elusive killer.
“The Shape of Family” by Shilipi Somaya Gowda. A headstrong college student from a once-ambitious family navigates an unspeakable tragedy before her search for identity leads her down a dark path that is complicated by her parents’ secrets. By the best-selling author of “Secret Daughter.”
“The Shotgun Wedding, No. 2 (Have Brides Will Travel)” by William & J.A. Johnstone. Cyrus Keegan, owner of a matrimonial agency, continues delivering brides in the western territories despite the risks posed by banditos and terrain in the second novel of the series following “Have Brides, Will Travel.”
“Simon the Fiddler” by Paulette Jiles. Conscripted into the Confederate Army after nearly escaping the American Civil War, an itinerant fiddle player joins a ragtag regimental band playing for both sides of the conflict before falling in love with an indentured Irish governess.
“A Thousand Moons” by Sebastian Barry. Raised by unconventional adoptive parents on a Tennessee farm, an orphaned Lakota child pursues a life for herself beyond the violence and dispossession of her past. By the award-wining author of “Days Without End.”
“And the Killer is, No. 25 (Savannah Reid)” by G.A. McKevett. When a nonagenarian movie star is found murdered in her derelict 1920s mansion, private investigator Savannah Reid, Dirk and the Moonlight Magnolia gang search for answers dating back to Hollywood’s golden era. By the author of the Granny Reid mysteries
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! We just might be able to check this book out to you and get it to you by means of the electronic locker or curbside delivery!
