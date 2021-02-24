February is almost gone ... and I am happy about that. I don’t like the weather in February — who is happy with over two weeks of below zero temperatures?
I have had many unhappy experiences during second month of the new year. But in three more days March will be here. Will it come in like a lamb or a lion this year?
One of the first words that comes to my mind when I hear the word “March” is “Basketball.” We have the exciting WIAA games coming up and plans are being made for the NCAA Tournament to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
One big thing that will be missing this year are the tournament crowds. The COVID-19 pandemic is still ruling out spectators for all state tournament games. However, the NCAA is still hoping for a “controlled” crowd of spectators for the final tournament games. This is still being worked out.
I belong to the Friends of MacKenzie Environmental Center. I was looking through their monthly newsletter, “The Sugarbush Gazette,” the other day and read that their big annual Maple Fest is cancelled for this year. The event is usually held the first Saturday in April and is always well attended by families from throughout the southern part of Wisconsin. Due to COVID-19, the Department of Natural Resources cancelled all special activities in its parks and other facilities until April 30. However, the center is open for its regular hours at this time.
Have you and your family visited the MacKenzie Environmental Center? This wildlife gem is located just a couple of miles east of Poynette, off Highway Q. It is open to the public seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a wonderful place for a hike through the woods and enjoy the great outdoors … and it’s free.
You can enjoy a tour of the facility with John Frank and two young friends by visiting the website at www.friendsofmackenzie.org. The MacKenzie Center is a great place to visit in any season during the year.
I received my second COVID-19 vaccination earlier this week. I’m looking forward to connecting more with the world outside my home. I still plan to mask up, keep my distance from others and wash my hands frequently. But catching the coronavirus will be one less thing to worry about.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
