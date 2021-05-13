It looks like our Wisconsin weather is finally turning warmer and it won’t be long before most of us will be looking forward to hitting the open road and enjoying summer. I’m looking forward to “Traveling Wisconsin” this summer. I just received two free guides in the mail from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
One is a handy 29-page guide containing all the pertinent information on Wisconsin’s 79 state parks and forests and 40 state trails. Wisconsin residents can purchase an annual parks sticker for only $28 or Senior Citizens get a special lower rate of $13. This windshield sticker is good for admission to all state parks all through 2021.
State trail passes are $25 for the year. All bikers over 16 need a pass to enjoy the trails, walkers use them for free. These stickers and passes are really a great buy for folks who enjoy Wisconsin outdoors.
The other book that was sent to me is a 132-page beautifully printed travel guide jam packed with pictures and information of places to visit and things to do in Wisconsin all year long. “Epic Getaways” features pictures and stories on seven top travel spots to visit, especially this summer: Milwaukee, Madison, Wisconsin Dells, Green Bay, Lake Geneva, Door County and EauClaire.
There’s a calendar section listing some of the popular festivals and celebrations taking place all over the state throughout the year.
For example, in the month of May one can enjoy Bayfield in Bloom in the Bayfield area, Chequamegon Bay Birding and Nature Festival in the Ashland area, Chocolatefest in Burlington and the World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison.
The directory has divided the state into seven regions and lists the top travel spots for each region.
There is a listing of the top ATV and UTV Trails in the state. Popular biking trails are listed. Birding spots are listed. Boat tours and ferries are listed, although I noticed that the Merrimac ferry was not on that list. There’s over a page with the listings of brewery and distillery tours and over a page of winery tours. Thirty-one waterfalls are listed. Also included are lists of waterparks, snowmobile contacts, cross-country ski spots, lighthouses, zip lines and more.
The best part of all is that these two travel guides are absolutely free. To get your copies sent to you, go to: travelwisconsin.com on your computer. Or for those folks who don’t have a computer, you can get a copy by calling 1-800-432-8747.
Get your copies, enjoy going through the guides and this coming summer be sure to “Travel Wisconsin.” Happy Trails!