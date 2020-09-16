My wife, Molly, and I bought our new house in DeForest back in 1965. One of the first things we did was to insure our new place.
As we were filing out the forms, the insurance agent told us that DeForest area residents enjoyed lower premiums because of the consistently high scores that the insurance industry gave the DeForest Area Fire Department. Our all-volunteer fire department had gained a solid reputation because of the efforts of the Reigstad Band of Brothers.
Brooks and Anita Reigstad raised a family of seven boys. Five of them joined the DeForest Fire Department and devoted years of community service through their volunteer work in the fire department.
Let’s take a look at the individual volunteer records of the Reigstads:
— Jack was a volunteer firefighter for 47 years. He seldom missed a fire call and always drove the lead engine.
— Doug was a volunteer firefighter for 45 years. He was the founding EMT Director of the department.
— Jerry was with the department for 28 years and served as an Assistant Chief.
— Kenneth, aka “Boom,” was a volunteer firefighter with the department for 18 years.
— Rolland, aka “Rollie,” was with the department 17 years and served as Assistant Chief.
The brothers drove the fire trucks in the Fourth of July parades over the years and allowed their children ride with them. Four of the children joined the department once they were adults.
They were:
— Randy (son of Rollie), who spent 28 years as a DeForest firefighter.
— Ron (son of Rollie), who spent 25 years as a DeForest firefighter and served as Captain.
— Steve (son of Doug), who spent 14 years as a firefighter, was also an EMT.
— Tony (son of “Boom”), who spent 12 years as a firefighter.
Travis (Doug’s grandson) served in DeForest for only one year and then moved out of the DeForest District. He then joined the Poynette Fire Department and is an EMT.
Add up all the numbers and it comes to 235 years of service with an average of 23.5 years served per person.
Those are some pretty amazing numbers.
Around 1976, the DeForest firemen felt that the community could really use an ambulance service. If a person was involved in an accident or suddenly became very ill, the only ambulance service available to area folks was either in the back of a Dane County Sherriff’s Department station wagon or a private ambulance service out of Madison.
Doug Reigstad headed up a fund raising drive to buy an ambulance and fully equip it for the DeForest Fire Department. Nearly every week the Times-Tribune ran a picture of the fireman receiving checks from area businesses and service organizations. There were many successful fund raising ideas: a pork dinner at the 7E, raffles, tip jars, and more. In a short time the firemen raised enough money to buy that ambulance from the funds collected — no extra tax dollars needed.
In 1976 it became necessary for EMTs to become licensed. To qualify for the license one had to pass an EMT course offered by area hospitals. Doug and Steve Reigstad signed up for the class that was given for EMT Training. They attended a series of two-nights a week classes and graduated as State Licensed EMTs in the first graduating class.
DeForest volunteer firemen were required to attend weekly meetings at the fire station. Fire department business would be covered in the meeting plus fireman would be brought up to date on the latest firefighting methods and there was always necessary equipment updates to be taken care of at these meetings. The time spent at these meetings plus the hours spent fighting fires took up many hours over the course of a year and many volunteers dropped out after a year or two, but not the Reigstads.
The department’s reputation was noticed by many other departments and various honors were bestowed to them. Governor Tommy Thompson honored Doug Reigstad as one of the Top Ten Volunteers of the State in 1986.
I thank Roger Bjorge and Steve Reigstad for helping me to remember past dates and provide numbers mentioned in this story.
Time rolls on — the area grows in size and population. More trucks and equipment are added to the department and more firefighters are needed, including a few full-time firemen at the station. The Reigstads gradually retired.
The siren still sounds and the trucks and ambulances respond. It’s always a thrill to see the shinny trucks and vehicles in the Fourth of July parade.
But for me it’s sad not to see the Reigstad brothers responding when the fire siren blows, or to see them greeting folks at the fire department open houses, or waving from the trucks during the Fourth of July parade.
But they leave behind them a legacy. The community is safer from fires and emergency calls are answered by our local ambulance service. That’s a legacy that can’t be measured in dollars and cents.
So a big “Thank You” to the Reigstad brothers for your past services to the greater DeForest Community.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
