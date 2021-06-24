The 4th of July is getting closer. In ten days we will be celebrating America’s birthday. Last year’s Independence Day celebration was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. The holiday didn’t seem the same without the parade through downtown DeForest and the big crowds at Fireman’s Park, but the 4th of July Celebration is back in DeForest this year.
The folks in the office of the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce have been busy planning the biggest and best three-day celebration yet. The schedule is chock full of activities that are sure to please every member in your family over the holiday weekend. There’s no need to fill your car’s gas tank with overpriced gas for a long weekend drive, you can find all the fun you want right here in DeForest.
Take a look at some of the activities planned for July 2, 3 and 4:
Friday, July 2nd
Fireman’s Park Opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 11:00
Kickball Tournament action from 6:00 to 10:00
Crosstown Drive provides the entertainment on the Main Stage
Saturday July 3rd
You will find plenty of family fun at Fireman’s Park including Inflatables and Activity Booths, Kickball Tournament, Cornhole Tournament and Car Show will run from noon until 6:00.
Pony rides will run from noon until 5:00.
UW Band members will present Echoes from Camp Randall starting at 5:00.
Cherry Pie will be performing on the Main Stage from 8:00 until midnight.
Park closes at 12:30.
Sunday, July 4th
Freedom Run starts from the park at 7:30 a.m.
The Parade will form in the high school parking lot at 11:00 with the parade starting down East Holum Street at noon.
Activities in Firemen’s Park run from 1:00 until Fireworks. They include Inflatables and Activity Booths, Rock Climbing Wall. A caricature artist will be painting from 1:00 until 6:00.
Doodle Bug the Clown will entertain the kids from1:00 until 3:00.
Bingo will be played in the Public Works Building from 1:00 to 4:00.
Entertainment on the Main Stage will include:
S.E.T. LIVE at 1:00.
Special tribute to all veteran’s and active armed forces starting at 2:00. Nation Anthem sung by DAHS Choir.
Lions Club raffle winner announced at 7:00.
Super Tuesday will be playing from 7:00 to 11:00 with a break during the fireworks.
FIREWORKS AT DUSK
Park closes at 11:30.
Wow, that’s quite a line-up and the Chamber will need many volunteers to pull it off. They are looking for help. They need crews to set-up the park and clean-up after the celebration. Bartenders will be needed (must be at least 21) and parade helpers are needed.
If you are are willing to volunteer, visit the Chamber Website at deforestarea.com or call the office at 846-2922.
We’ll see you in DeForest over the 4th of July weekend!