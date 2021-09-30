One of the greatest things about living in Wisconsin is enjoying the colorful changing of the leaves every fall. The leaves are starting to change now and will reach their peak color in October. I take a favorite color trip every fall of the Poynette-Lake Wisconsin-Wisconsin River area.
This circle tour will last a little over two hours if you drive right through without stops. I think it is most enjoyable if you pack a picnic basket and enjoy lunch at one of the many parks listed in the directions and make frequent stops along the way to enjoy the panoramic views of the colorful country side.
Drive out of DeForest on North Street or County Highway V toward the Interstate. Right after you cross the Interstate is County Highway I. Turn right and take that road about 6 miles across the fertile Empire Prairie fields and you will enter on the west side of Arlington. At the stop sign for Highway 60 go straight and go by the old Arlington Grade School and Arlington Firemen’s Park.
When you come to the end of the road turn left on Richard’s Road.
At the next stop sign turn right on WIBU Road. Road side brush and trees pretty much block your view to the left as you come down WIBU hill but if you slow down where there are breaks in the trees to the left, you will see some beautiful fall colors in the distance.
When you come to the stop sign at the edge of Poynette turn left onto CS, a short ways down the road there’s a fork in the road, stay to the right and head through Pine Hollow toward Lake Wisconsin. You’ll see Jamieson Park with several picnic tables. I ate many lunches here when I owned the Poynette Press. Thursday was Poynette Press day for me and when I didn’t have a business lunch scheduled, I’d grab a sandwich and enjoy it in Jamieson Park.
Just go straight over the interstate and head towards the lake on CS. Shortly after you pass Dekorra Lutheran Church you’ll come to a stop sign at the head of Whalen Grade, the public boat landing is straight ahead and you will turn right and head across the grade. This is one of the beautiful parts of the trip.
Once across the grade you turn left on to Tipperary Road. At the end of the road is James Whalen Memorial Park with some picnic tables and playground equipment. Turn right and start to climb up the narrow bluff road.
The road runs above the roof lines of the cottages on the shore of the Wisconsin River. The view over the river here is terrific, but there is no shoulder on the road.
Eventually the road winds down and you will see Happy Hollow Park. Camp Rest Park is just a short way down the road on the left side of the road. All of these parks on Tipperary Road are full on the weekend, but nearly empty during the week.
Years ago we used to go to Lange’s Lodge for our fishing minnows and Dad would usually enjoy a beer while he talked to Carl Lange about the fishing. My brother Al and I used to come along because they had a long list of soda pops. The building that housed Lange’s Lodge is still there across from Camp Rest Park, but the Lodge has been closed for many years.
The river used to be wide but shallow through here, but now it’s mainly a big sand bar with a trickle of water near the shore.
Down the road it turns to the right and away from the river. If you aren’t paying attention you may go straight and end up on Wild Cat Road, which dead ends at Wild Cat Bluff. All of a sudden the trees are gone and it’s open farm land. Keep an eye out for sandhill cranes which like to gather in these fields before heading south for the winter.
When you come to the next stop sign turn left on County V and head back towards the river. Shortly before V crosses over the interstate you’ll see Oak Knoll Road. That’s where the old Emerson Cottage sits.
For years I used to fish and swim in the river in this area and hunted redwing blackbirds with my BB gun in the marsh across the road (never hit one). I have many good memories of the weekends spent in the cottage on Oak Knoll road.
Continue on V and you’ll once again come out at the river at Hooker’s Resort. Follow V around the corner and on top of the hill is Dekorra Park. This park was a favorite place for Molly and I to take our boys for a picnic lunch. There is a great set of playground equipment right near the parking lot. The big grassy area is perfect for playing catch or tossing frisbees. It even has an asphalt tennis court and a public boat launch and there are many picnic tables overlooking the Wisconsin River. We stopped there several times over the years and always had the whole park to ourselves.
Follow the river and you’ll see the Columbia power plant off to your left. If you wish you can take the road to the left just before the railroad tracks and it will take you to Lake Columbia. This is a cooling pond for the power plant. It never freezes over, even in the dead of winter.
You will eventually come to Highway 51 north of Poynette. Turn right and at the edge of Poynette and turn left on County Highway Q. About 2 miles down the road you will see the sign for the MacKenzie Center. You’ll definitely want to spend some time at this 285 acre state park.
See wild animals close-up in the wild life exhibits. Hike the six nature trails. This includes the Conifer trail which has Handicap Access.
When you leave MacKenzie turn right on County Q and right again at Highway 22.
At North Leeds turn left on Highway 60 and follow the signs to Lapacek’s Orchard on Kroncke Road and enjoy the wide variety of apples for sale in their store. The kids might want to pick out a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch and don’t forget to pick-up their great tasting apple cider if it’s available.
Return to DeForest on Highway 51. The entire round trip from my driveway is 66 miles. Be sure you enjoy this fall color tour in the next few days.