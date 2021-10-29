It’s time to get your Halloween costume ready and get the trick or treat bowls filled up because trick or treat time for our community is this Sunday, October 31 between 5:00 to 7:30 pm.
I remember back when I was a kid growing up in DeForest and Halloween night was one of my favorite times of the year. I always went with a friend, usually Bill Kruse or John Gest. We carefully laid out our route so that we could hit every place in the village in two hours.
This was possible because DeForest was not all spread out back in the early 1950s. There were houses on both sides of South Main Street, but it was all vacant land behind the houses on the west side of the street. North Main Street had only a few houses on it.
The village dump took up the land that is now Veterans’ Memorial Park. A farm was located on the land that is now the DeForest Shopping Center. Houses were few and far between in between Highway 51 and Eagle Point School. The population of the village back in the early 50s was less than 1,000.
Treats that were given out back then were different than todays handouts. About the only wrapped candy was salt water taffy pieces and bubble gum. No fun sized candy bars were available back then. Some folks handed out apples and oranges. My least favorite treat was the popcorn balls.
As soon as I brought my treat bag back home my mother took all the candy and put it in a jar on the highest shelf in the pantry, out of my reach. She would dole out the candy a few pieces each day.
She came down with juvenile diabetes when she was about 12 years old. This was before insulin was available. The doctor told her father and mother to feed her a strict low sugar diet and love her as there was no cure for the disease. When insulin became available she had to take the train into Madison every day for an insulin shot plus blood sugar testing. She did not want her children get diabetes and she always kept a close eye on how many sweets we ate.
When Molly and I moved into our new DeForest house back in 1965 we were swamped by trick-or-treaters on Halloween. But now our neighborhood is surrounded by new neighborhoods and we mainly get local kids from around our block calling on us.
The past couple of years when we turn off the front door light for the night we have had about 20-25 trick-or-treaters stop by.
Sign of the times: The DeForest Fireman’s Park Splash Pad has a single sheet of paper note announcing that it is closed for the season.
The high temperature of 70 degrees was reached on October 20th and the weather man was predicting that 70 degree mark would not be seen again until spring of 2022. Time to break out the winter coats!
I was saddened at the news that General Colin Powell passed away at age 84 from complications of COVID-19. He rose through the ranks of the US Army to become a Four-Star General. He served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and also was Secretary of State. I read his autobiography and looked forward to his Memorial Day talks. He was a true American patriot.
Words of wisdom from General Colin Powell: “Always do your very best. Even when no one else is looking, you always are. Don’t disappoint yourself.”