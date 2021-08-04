The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending those of us in COVID infection hotspots wear facemasks and I am not thrilled about it.
The past year and so has been hard for my family and it was with immeasurable relief that we each received our COVID vaccination, with the exception of my infant daughter who, obviously, is ineligible and so we always have to keep her safety in mind.
We were especially concerned about how this all would happen, because I have moderate-severe asthma, and at first descriptions of this virus, my thought was, “Oh, that would definitely kill you.”
At the start of the year, my wife was still pregnant with our daughter, which also put the safety of another two members of our family in question if the virus were to get into our household.
My daughter was born in April and in the weeks leading up to her birth, restrictions at the clinic meant that I was unable to accompany my wife when she went in for her prenatal checkups. Fortunately, the hospital allowed me to be with her during delivery.
As we later ventured back into the world for work and other necessities, we took heart that we were being extremely cautious, but the threat was always there. On at least a couple occasions, my temperature was higher than usual, which would lead to intense anxiety, a rise in temperature and restricted breathing as I thought about what would happen to me if this actually was the virus, all the while holding a newborn.
Meanwhile we would also see updates online from other people, saying that the virus was not such a big deal, only taking the slightest precautions, while also insisting on the immensity of such burdens.
It was disappointing to see the heads of various law enforcement agencies going out of their way to release statements saying that they found COVID restrictions to be unenforceable and therefore would not be enforcing them. The same argument could be made about public urination ordinances, but we have not played with the idea of police announcing: “We can’t get everyone on this, so we’re just going to overlook it.”
There were others who argued that, given the high rate of survivability, the best way to achieve “herd immunity” would be to carry on as usual and to let the virus wash over the nation. Or to leave it to those who are “at-risk” to stay home and take their own precautions.
The implication would be that with a 1% fatality rate, if the virus were to spread unabated in a nation of 300 million people, the result would be about 3 million dead. That theory suggested 3 million dead Americans as an acceptable cost so that day-to-day life and the economy would carry on as usual (as if there was any possibility of usual circumstances with COVID).
Among all this casual philosophizing over life-and-death matters of public health policy, I do not recall accompanying suggestions that those who have compromised immune systems or chronic pulmonary conditions be compensated or ensured security for their time quarantined while others enjoy unencumbered, mask-free life.
It’s hard not to take this personally since for many people it suggests a clear indication of what fellow citizens, or even family and friends, are willing to do to protect your safety when you are uniquely at mortal risk, and the answer is, not a lot.
Other countries were able to see what was coming, or at least act decisively with some modicum of solidarity, and were able to limit COVID deaths to a small fraction of what Americans have suffered. They have also seen returns of the virus, but were able to quickly address them, because it wasn’t allowed to spread like wildfire.
Now we have more, and more easily spread, COVID variants taking more lives and leaving others with life-altering long-term effects.
New York City held a ticker tape parade for medical workers, and many teachers over the past year were welcomed into schools with posters calling them heroes. That may be nice, but basic public services should not depend on acts of heroism or superhuman endurance. If we really wanted to show that we cared, we would do whatever is necessary to make such efforts unnecessary: getting vaccinated, staying distanced, wearing a mask.
In hindsight, we didn’t need to wipe groceries and packages with bleach, but it turned out that masks, properly worn, were very effective in preventing the spread of COVID.
As of today, Dane County is not a hotspot, but if that starts to change, I will not begrudge putting a mask back on. I may be vaccinated, but there is still everyone under the age of 12 and many adults who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons.
The worst that happens to me is that I’m a little less comfortable and slightly inconvenienced for a little while. That is an acceptable cost to avoid one more preventable death from this virus.