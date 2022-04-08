I completed my divorce proceedings recently. It was the most sterile 15 minutes of my life. The court commissioner never looked up as she read her script. We answered a lot of yes-or-no questions about finances, and then it was over. Now, I just go about the process of filling up the empty space inside.
The weekend and Monday morning before the hearing were similar to many days in the last few months. My friends and my sisters keep doing their best to tell me I will survive this and they support me no matter what happens.
The odd part was near the end of a call with my oldest sister. My brother-in-law is a quiet guy, the do-the-right-thing guy. As she was signing off, I heard a rare shouted message from him in the background. “Good luck,” he said.
A straw can break the camel’s back, but those two words were the strength to keep it standing.
By many rights, my brother-in-law shouldn’t be around to give hope. Many people who were doused in so much combat and Agent Orange aren’t still around for anything. Divorce is all-too-common for those who brought it home, yet somehow those two have the strength to reach 50 years together.
It was his father’s generation that shared the first veterans’ stories I heard. The lessons of finding common ground and the horrors of Nazi concentration camps were shared with the young boy sitting quietly on an American Legion bar stool.
My brother-in-law isn’t Jan Scruggs or Tom Miller. I marveled at those boyhood heroes who gave almost as much to build the Vietnam veterans wall in Washington, D.C., or The Highground Veterans Memorial near Neillsville. He couldn’t be out front on those projects, however, when I was a Highground staff member 20 years ago; it was often his van hauling supplies for special events.
In order to build a place of healing and remembrance, it takes the contribution of what each veteran can give to succeed.
My resume says I have state and national awards for my ability to tell veterans’ stories. They weren’t my stories; they were the stories passed on to me from dozens of veterans who know the world can be a better place if we learn from their experiences.
