The last day of school was two weeks ago today. While the Summer Reading Program began on May 21, I would be the first to admit that this is a “soft” opening for the program. True, it does give people a little time to get in their reading groove, but students and school folks don’t begin to hit their stride until right about now. We have been keeping track of how many people are signed up, how many books have been read, etc. Last week we had a mere 577 people registered and 5,011 books read. As of Monday, June 13th, there are 605 registered and 393 actively reading (i.e. they have recorded a book read). The total number of books read was 6,227. There have been 1,251 activities recorded as having been done, 56 events logged by participants, and 92 books reviewed. We are way, way, way, ahead of last year’s numbers. I urge you to take advantage of the hot, humid weather that is forecast for this upcoming weekend stay safe and cool indoors and read (or sit outside in the shade and read (remember to stay hydrated!)). Below you will find some of the new books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“All’s Well that Ends Well: Tales of Desperation and a Little Inspiration” by Ali Wentworth. A new collection of laugh-out-loud comic vignettes offers a comedic look at family, friendship and lessons learned during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Think Like a Horse: Lessons in Life, Leadership, and Empathy from an Unconventional Cowboy” by Grant Golliher. A veteran “horse whisperer” and leadership expert shares the lessons he’s learned from horses, such as communication, boundaries, fairness, trust and respect, that apply to us, and provides approaches anyone could learn—and should learn—to better understand our common humanity
Fiction
“This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub. When Alice wakes up on her 40th birthday somehow back in 1996 as her 16-year-old self, she finds the biggest surprise is the 49-year-old version of her father with whom she is reunited, and, armed with a new perspective on life, wonders what she would change given the chance.
“The Latecomer” by Jean Korelitz. When her triplets, who have no strong familial bond and cannot wait to go their separate ways, leave for college, Johanna, faced with being alone for the first time, decides to have a fourth child and wonders what role the “latecomer” will play in her already fracture family.
“Sleepwalk” by Dan Chaon. A 50-year-old whose been living off the grid half his life, big-hearted mercenary Will Bear finds his life taking a deadly turn when a woman claiming to be his biological daughter needs his help escaping the powerful and ruthless operation he works for.
“The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner. At her stepdaughter’s wedding day to her pandemic boyfriend—the last gathering at the family’s beach house in Cape Cod, Sarah is faced with lovers being revealed as their true selves, misunderstandings, and secrets, ensuring that nothing will ever be the same.
“The Foundling” by Ann Leary. In 1927, when 18-year-old Mary Engle, while working at an institution for mentally disabled women, learns that a girl from her childhood orphanage is an inmate and who begs Mary to help her escape, forcing Mary to make a terrible choice with life-altering consequences.
“Killer on the Court, No. 55 (Murder She Wrote)” by Jessica Fletcher & Terrie Moran. While visiting her nephew Grady and his wife Donna in New York, Jessica finds her dreams of a relaxing visit squashed when Donna finds her boss dead on a tennis court, prompting Jessica to find the killer and salvage the rest of her trip.
“The Lady With the Gun Askes the Questions: The Ultimate Miss Phryne Fisher Story Collection” by Kerry Greenwood. Miss Phryne Fisher is up to her stunning green eyes in intriguing crime in each of these four stories.
“Robert B. Parker’s Revenge Tour, No. 10 (Sunny Randall)” by Mike Lupica. Owing her landlord and former client a favor, PI Sunny Randall sets out to find Melanie Joan’s stalker, but makes a discovery that challenges her loyalty to her old friend, while her aging ex-cop father is threatened by a sleazy lawyer with a desire to settle an old score
“My Wife is Missing” by D.J. Palmer. When a woman disappears with her two children, one husband will do anything to find them—even confront the secrets of his own past—in a thriller from the author of “The New Husband”.
“When She Dreams” by Amanda Quick. In 1930s Burning Cove, California, Maggie Lodge hires PI Steen Colfax to find the person posing as her boss, an advice columnist, and together they are hurled into a deadly world of blackmail and murder where they must confront someone much more dangerous than a mere imposter.
“Take Your Breath Away” by Linwood Barclay. Finally putting his life back together six years after the disappearance of his wife, Brie, Andy Mason, settling down with a new partner, finds his future, and the lives of those closest to him, in danger when a woman bearing a striking resemblance to Brie shows up.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.