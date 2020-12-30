A television set was not in our living room until I was about 12 years old.
I grew up listening to the mystery and adventure radio shows every afternoon. I was a regular listener to ‘The Green Hornet,’ ‘Sky King,’ ‘Sargent Preston of the Yukon,’ ‘Cisco Kid,’ ‘The Shadow’ and others. My favorite radio show was ‘The Lone Ranger.’ Every show would end in a fiery gun fight with the William Tell Overture playing in the background. To this day whenever I hear the William Tell Overture, my mind recalls The Lone Ranger show.
The Lone Ranger and his native American sidekick, Tonto, lived in a secret cave. One day the announcer told listeners they could get a special Gold Nugget ring from the Lone Ranger. Look inside the ring and you would see yourself, the Lone Ranger and Tonto together in the secret cave. All kids had to do was send in a photograph of themselves along with a Nabisco Shredded Wheat box top. I had the perfect photo to send—it was a Brownie Camera snap shot of me in front of the Christmas tree and I had on my cowboy chaps and vest with my gun belt holding the twin pistols strapped around my waist.
All I needed was a Nabisco Shredded Wheat box top. The hard part was convincing my dad to buy the cereal.
We had two boxes of cereal in the pantry. My sister ate a bowl of Wheaties every day. The other cereal was rotated between Cheerios, Corn Flakes, Kix, and puffed wheat or puffed rice. The cereal boxes were much bigger back then and none of the cereal was pre-sweetened.
Dad knew that I was requesting shredded wheat only for the box top. He finally agreed to buy the shredded wheat, but I could not get the box top until the box was empty.
I still remember eating those hard rolls of shredded wheat. I tried to add more milk and a spoonful more of sugar but they were still hard to get down. It took forever to finish the box. When I finally finished, they had stopped announcing the free gold nugget ring, but I still had the address so I sent my photograph and the box top to the address and hoped for the best. It seemed like it took forever but finally a package came in the mail for Richard Emerson.
I tore open the package and there it was … the gold nugget ring! It gleamed like a real gold nugget. I looked into the little peek hole and there I was in the secret cave right between the Lone Ranger and Tonto! My mother gave me an empty ring box she had, and when I wasn’t wearing the ring, I would put it in the box in a special hiding place in my room.
Funny thing about the shredded wheat, now that they make it bite size and add a frosting to it, it’s one of my favorite cereals.
The biggest lie I tell myself is, “I don’t need to write that down, I’ll remember it.”
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
