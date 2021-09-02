My father, Earl Emerson, suffered with hay fever. It didn’t bother him for about ten and a half months through the year but he was truly miserable with the allergy at this time of the year.
The hay fever would start to come on about mid-July. As the pollen count went up, the hay fever got worse. By early August he was suffering with uncontrollable sneezing, continually running sinuses, and itchy red-rimmed eyes. He took Benadryl which gave him some relief, but the antihistamine made him drowsy during the day and he couldn’t sleep at night due to the continuous sinus drip. Finally he couldn’t take it any longer and he would announce it was time for our annual summer vacation trip up to the Emerson family cabin on Bearskull Lake in northern Wisconsin.
He knew that he could escape the hay fever up in the northern part of the state where the pollen in the air did not contain the irritants that triggered hay fever. The only other way to escape the runny nose, sneezes and itchy eyes in southern Wisconsin was to remain in a closed up house and back in the 1940s and 50s air conditioning was only available in movie theaters, a few stores and very few expensive houses. The most practical solution was to head north for a few days.
I always looked forward to our trip up to Bearskull to enjoy four or five days of fishing and fun. The main activity during the day was fishing and some time hiking in the forests. The water in this deep lake was too cold to enjoy swimming. At night we would often sit around a camp fire while dad told us stories about Bearskull Lake, the abandoned logging town of Emerson and his home town of Prentice back when he was a kid.
We would have the car packed and everything ready for the trip up north. The paper was printed Thursday night on the old printing press in the basement of the Times Office. As soon as the printing was done and the papers addressed and ready for the mail, we would take off for the trip up north. We could never take a full weeks vacation as dad had to come back to make up and print next week’s edition. This meant we would be coming back to DeForest on Tuesday or Wednesday of the next week.
This was in the days before the interstate highway system. So the trip north was on the old, two-lane Highway 51 up to Highway 13 and then traveling to the west. Bearskull Lake is in southern Iron County in the Springstead area. The nearest town of any size was Park Falls, a few miles farther west. It was a long and sometimes slow trip.
Dad would get about an hour north of Portage and he would comment that his head was starting to clear and the sinuses had stopped draining. He would be perfectly fine until he came back down south. The hay fever would then return, but it wouldn’t be as bad as before and he could last it out until the first or second killing frost of the fall season which would eliminate the pollen.
The Town of Emerson was formed in 1905 by two Emerson brothers, John W. and David W. who founded the Emerson Land Co. in 1900 for the purpose of buying and selling timber and farm lands in Wisconsin. They built a saw mill, log dwelling houses and other buildings in a large stand of red and white pine about two miles from Bearskull Lake. The mill operated at full speed for the next few years. A school was organized as there were about 30 families in the settlement. A town hall was built. The Town of Emerson was officially set up and an Emerson post office was established in 1907.
My grandfather John Emerson built a cabin on the shores of Bearskull Lake. Every spring he moved his family from Prentice up to the cabin. They would spend the summer here while John oversaw the operation of the saw mill and logging operations. He would move the family back to Prentice at the end of summer so his children could go to school in Prentice and then he would run the company from the Prentice office in the winter months. David Emerson built a home near the Town of Emerson and lived there with his family year ‘round.
Logging operations were carried out by the Emersons up to the winter of 1917-18. The saw mill shut down shortly after that and all those in the town abandoned the place. All that remains of the Town of Emerson today are a few foundations where the buildings used to be. It is a quiet pasture land.
When my father was in his later years he took me and my wife, Molly, for a tour of the Prentice and Bearskull Lake and told us the Emerson Legend. Two years ago I joined with my sons and their families and we traveled again to Prentice and Bearskull Lake so they could hear the Emerson Legend from me. It’s my hope that the Emerson Legend will be passed on to future generations by my sons and grandchildren.