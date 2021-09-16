As I was driving through the area a few days ago I came upon on a sight that I seldom see today. A woman was hanging her freshly done laundry on outdoor clotheslines in her backyard. Seeing that sight brought back memories of my childhood growing up in DeForest.
Monday was always laundry day in our family. My mother would start early in the morning hauling the laundry baskets of dirty clothes down two flights of stairs to the basement where the Speed Queen clothes washer was hooked up to the faucets above the laundry tub. That light green machine with the set of big rollers on top sat ready to do the weekly laundry.
The clothes were sorted according to color into the baskets. Dad’s work clothes and the bluejeans were in one basket. The colored fabrics and clothes went into another basket. And finally there was the basket of white underwear. The underwear was the first load to go into the big tub.
After each wash load was drained and spun dry, the clothes were still quite wet and Mom would run each piece of laundry through the big rollers and the almost-dry clothes would end up in the clean clothes basket. My mother was very careful to keep her fingers clear of the rollers. Operators who were careless could end up with their fingers in the wringer.
Our machine had a quick release lever on top of the machine. If fingers did get caught in the wringers, the quick-release lever could be thrown to release the roller pressure immediately. To my knowledge, Mom never needed to hit the quick-release lever.
When the laundry basket was full it was carried up the basement steps and placed under the outdoor clotheslines in our backyard. Then each piece was hung up to dry. There were several loads of clothes to be washed every week for our family of five.
By late afternoon all the washing was dry. It then had to be taken down, put in the laundry baskets and hauled up the stairs to our second floor living quarters.
By the end of the day my mother was exhausted. Doing all the laundry, hanging it up and taking it down was hard work and the many trips up and down all the steps was just about too much for her. It was usually early bed time for her on Monday nights.
Then one day Dad spotted a new appliance in the Wisconsin Power & Light Co. showroom on the corner of Market and Commerce Streets. It was a new Whirlpool clothes washer, but there was no wringer assembly on top. The new machine was revolutionary. It cleaned the clothes more thoroughly than the old machines and its high speed spin cycle eliminated running the clothes through a wringer before hanging them up to dry.
My folks bought the new Whirlpool machine and had it installed on the upstairs enclosed back porch. Dad hooked up a pulley type clothes line whereby mother could hang up her clothes to dry on the new line from the back porch window. The new line ran nearly the length of our back yard. No more running up and down the steps with laundry baskets on Monday!
Kids had to be careful where they played on Monday wash days. Nearly every backyard had clothes hanging out to dry and kids had to be careful so balls didn’t hit the clean clothes and you had better not run into a clothesline and knock all the clean clothes to the ground!
I have lived my entire life in DeForest with the exception of my first year of married life. Molly and I, during that first year, did our clothes in the laundry room of our Madison apartment building. In 1965 we moved into a new home in DeForest. We got a real deal from Doug Beyer, an appliance dealer in Janesville who was a very good friend of Molly’s folks. Doug sold us new GE appliances at his cost and delivered them out to our home in DeForest. A new refrigerator and kitchen range with a self cleaning range were in our new kitchen and a new matching GE washing machine and dryer were hooked up in our basement.
Our new neighbors were the Russell Haug family. They had a large clothesline set in their back yard and every week they hung up the wash outside. Molly and I loved the smell of fresh laundered clothes that had been hung outside to dry. I said that maybe next year I would find the time to run some outdoor clothes lines for her, but in the meantime we’d have to use the dryer in our basement.
I did run some clothes lines in the garage and basement so we could hang our sheets up to dry. I really did want to build that clothesline set-up, just like I really did want to build a tree house for our boys. The truth is, I’m not all that handy with tools and I was kept busy with the newspaper business for many years. There are still no clothes lines in the backyard and the tree house did not get built. Some things just don’t get done in spite one’s good intentions.