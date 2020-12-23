Christmas is here again! I never tire of that wonderful feeling I get around December 24.
I’ve always been slow getting into the Christmas spirit. I used to put off Christmas shopping until Dec. 23 or 24. Christmas cards were often sent out after the first of the new year.
I thought I would get more organized once I retired and start my holiday preparations earlier in December, but this hasn’t happened.
This year I tried to get into the holiday spirit earlier. The Christmas tree was brought upstairs in early December and it was fully decorated by the middle of the month. I’ve been playing Christmas music all month, watched a couple of holiday movies on television, been reading Christmas stories, and munching on holiday cookies and treats. But the real Christmas spirit didn’t awaken in me until the last days before Dec. 25.
This year, I started to become fully into the Christmas spirit right around the 20th of December. That magical feeling has finally arrived — Merry Christmas everyone!
I think we all have a favorite holiday movie that we watch every year. My favorite holiday movie is “A Christmas Story,” about a young lad growing up in Hohman, Indiana, who wishes for a Red Ryder carbine action air rifle for Christmas, but his mother and other adults tell him that he could ‘shoot your eye out’ with a weapon like that. It’s a heart warming, funny movie. The movie was written and narrated by Jean Shepherd, a popular writer, humorist, author and radio host.
Shepherd grew up in Hammond, Indiana. He told funny stories on a late night radio show about growing up in Hohman, Indiana and some of those stories were published in Playboy magazine. He gathered several of his stories into a book called “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.” The Red Ryder air rifle story is just one chapter in this book.
The first time I heard Jean Shepherd’s Red Ryder story was on WIBA radio. The Madison announcer, Jim Mader, read the story on the air at Christmas time. Around the Fourth of July, he would read “Ludlow Kissel And The Dago Bomb That Struck Back.” I bought a paper back copy of the book at Mossley’s Book Store on the Capitol Square around 1970. The book is available on Amazon. I have read the book from cover to cover at least three times and find myself picking it up off my night stand sometimes and reading just a few chapters to get some good laughs.
Shepherd passed away in 1999 of natural causes. He was posthumously inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2005.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
