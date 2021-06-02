The new splash pad at DeForest Fireman’s Park was nearly completed when this column was written. It looks like the kids in the area will have a grand time enjoying it this coming summer. As I looked at all of the changes in Fireman’s Park over the past couple of years, I reminisced on how the park was in the mid-1940s to mid-50s when I was a kid growing up in DeForest.
The park was smaller back then — it had only one really good baseball diamond in the southeast corner of the park and a badly neglected softball diamond in the southwest corner of the park. It was encircled by Jefferson, Durkee, DeForest and Stevenson Streets. The structures in the park were the log cabin and the bandstand.
The covered picnic pavilion, or beer shelter, was built in later years in the corner of the park where the softball field was originally. None of these are standing today. The old bandstand was removed and a covered picnic shelter was put up in its spot. The children’s playground is in the spot where the old picnic (beer) shelter was. The log cabin was burned down by the DeForest Fire Department. It was approximately in the area where the Fred and Helen Chase Pavillon is now.
The rest rooms in the log cabin were open during the summer and the whole building would be opened up for serving food during festivals, ball tournaments, and other park gatherings.
In the northeast corner of the park was a large blacktop area with a high wire running the length of the area and on the wire was a metal cylinder shaped contraption on a pulley arrangement. That was where the “water fights” were held between local fire departments. What fun it was to watch those water fights. It was kind of like a water tug of war.
The kids playground was in the area between the bandstand and Stevenson Street There were sand boxes, swing sets, teeter-totters and the old merry-go-round.
When I was in fourth grade the DeForest School District was in a bad way for space. The district rented out the old Legion Hall on the corner of DeForest and Durkee Streets and our fourth grade class was held there for the school year. At recess we would cross the street and play in the park. A building referendum vote was passed that year to build the new DeForest Grade School. This was the old Eagle Point School which was taken down a couple of years ago.
In the summer the DeForest Home Talent team would play on the ball diamond. They were a talented group of ball players and won many league championships.
The high school team played their football games in the outfield of the two ball diamonds for many years.
There was no organized summer recreation program. If a kid wanted to play baseball he would just go down to the park and other kids would be there. They would decide which game to play, choose up sides for a regular game or play work-up.
Most of the kids in my neighborhood did not go the the park to play ball. We would meet at our own private ball field inside the square and play our games there.
Say, don’t miss the Dragon Art Fair this Saturday, June 5 in Fireman’s Park. It’s a great event that had to cancel last year because of the pandemic. Be sure you attend this year.