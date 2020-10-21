Election Day is 11 days away, but I have already cast my absentee ballot at DeForest’s Village Hall. I don’t want to wait in a long line on Election Day and I’m doing my best trying to avoid crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic, so absentee voting seemed to be the way to go for this election. Absentee voting seems to be very popular in this election with many voters sharing my views.
I have a long record of showing up at the polls on Election Day. I have cast my ballot at the DeForest polls for 59 years. Over that span I have never missed a general election and have missed only a handful of primary contests.
Back when I was a young man, a citizen had to be at least 21 years old to cast a ballot. The first presidential election that I voted in was 1968 when Richard Nixon defeated Hubert H. Humphrey to become the 37th President of the United States.
During my earlier years of voting, DeForest needed only one polling place and that was the fire station building on E. Holum Street. Offices of DeForest police and fire department are now at this location. The concrete block building housed the DeForest fire trucks and fire department equipment, the main well and water pump for the village, the small village office and a jail holding cell in the back corner of the building.
The building was crowded inside, and on Election Day, it was impossible to move with the voting booths added and all of the voters passing through.
Russell Wilson was Village Clerk back then and he would check in at the polls several times during the day. Being Clerk back then was considered a part-time job and on Election Day he still had to work his usual hours at the Forest Milk Plant, where he was general manager of the operation. There were no voting machines in DeForest back then and he would not be finished with his part-time village job until all the votes were counted and reported to the Dane County office in Madison. It made for a long, hard day for Mr. Wilson.
The old Moravian Church on Stevenson Street was left vacant after the Moravian congregation built a new church on Holum Street out toward Highway 51. The village bought the old church building and remodeled it into a nice village office on the main floor and the police department was in the basement. Voting become much easier and less crowded in this building. Eventually voting numbers increased to where there were two polling places in the village . . . the Village Hall and the DeForest Area Library. Voting machines makes counting much quicker and error free.
I’ve always taken my right to vote seriously and I aim to continue to vote every year until I am no longer around.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
