I got to reminiscing recently about my Schwinn bike that I had back in the early 1950s. It was a birthday present. I remember Dad wheeling out of the garage on my birthday and presenting it to me.
What a beauty! It was bright red with white pin striping and shiny chrome fenders. It was just like the Schwinn bike that was on display in the Marshall Wells store around the corner on Commerce Street.
In fact, that’s where Dad bought it. It was outfitted with a basket, horn and light. I put many miles on that bike over the years.
Back there wasn’t any smaller bikes or training wheels. I got on the bike while Dad held it steady. He started pushing it down the street and when I started pedaling he gave me one last push.
On the first try, I only went a few yards and I lost my balance. But on the second try, I headed down Market Street confidently maneuvering the new Schwinn.
I rode that bike on area streets nearly every day with my friends and sometimes by myself. When there was going to be a parade in town, we would spend hours decorating them with crepe paper streamers to ride in the parade. We used to duct tape old playing cards to the back wheels so the spokes would hit them and that would make a sound somewhat like an underpowered motor bike. It would make quite a racquet when four or five bikes would ride down the street together.
Once in a while we would travel to Windsor on Highway CV, stop at Olson’s Grocery in Windsor for a pop and then go back to DeForest on the same road. I never felt really safe on that Windsor trip. The road was narrower than it is today and there was no bike lane or shoulder. So you would be going on the far side of the road with cars passing you at 65 miles per hour. The bike would shudder when you got passed by a truck.
It was a longer ride to Morrisonville but I preferred that trip to the Windsor ride. I still had to contend with narrow roads with no shoulder, but there was less traffic and cars would be going slower because of hills and curves. It was cool stopping on the old bridge over the railroad tracks on Smith Road and looking up and down the tracks to see if I could spot an approaching train.
When I was in about seventh grade one of my friends, Howard Abraham, got a new Schwinn 3-speed bike. Wow, what a neat bike that was! He let me ride it one day and I could climb all the way to the top of Campbell’s Hill while sitting down. I wanted the new 3-speed bike but never raised enough money ($99) to buy one.
Once I got into high school, I started using the bike less and less. I usually walked or hitched rides with older friends. When I turned 16, I got my driver’s license and the bike was moved to a far corner of the garage. It served me well but now I was using a car to get around. I’m not really sure where it ended up, my folks got rid of it after I moved out of the house years later.
I have one not-so-good memory of my time spent on that bike. One weekend we loaded the bike up on the back of the car and took it up to our family cottage for the weekend. Our cottage was located north of Poynette just down river from where the interstate crosses over the Wisconsin River. It was on a dead-end gravel road.
I had taken the bike up to the end of the road and was coming back at a pretty good rate of speed. All of a sudden the front wheel slid into a rut in the road and I lost control. I knew I was going to crash as I started going forward over the handle bars.
The next thing I remember was waking up in the middle of the road with a neighbor, Mr. Fournier, looking at me and asking if I was okay. He heard the noise as the bike skidded out of control and saw me fly over the bike and land on the gravel road. I started to check out myself and my bike. I had a headache and some road rash on my legs and arms but nothing seemed broke. The bike had a few new scratches but it also came out the accident without any serious damage. Mr. Fournier walked with me back to our cottage and told my folks what he saw.
Later in the afternoon, I felt tired and wanted to lay down but my mother said ‘no naps.’ She did let me go to bed earlier than usual after supper. I was lucky and did not suffer any long term injuries from the accident. Some of you are asking, why wasn’t I wearing a helmet. I don’t think they even had bicycle helmets back then.
Other than that one time, I had no serious accidents but many fine memories of time spent on my red Schwinn bike.
Have you ever noticed how your dog will get mad at you when you go to blow on his face? And yet when he goes for a car ride, he wants to stick his head out of the window and enjoy the full force of the wind against his face.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
