By Jan Berg
The Summer Reading Program continues on apace. As of this writing (Monday, Aug. 10 at the crack of dawn) the Community Reading Challenge part of the Summer Reading Program stood at 10,909 books read. The challenge is to read 12,020 books by the time the program ends on Aug. 31. Having read over 10,000 books means that there will be one more drive-in concert on Market Street. Details are still being arranged. Watch our website and social media for details. Since the goal has been met and the concert secured, I hear you ask, “Why keep reading and recording what we read?” The first reason, of course, is always that reading is a good thing to do in and of itself. The second reason is that reading during the Summer Reading Program can bring actual rewards, as well, including the ability to donate Dragon Dollars earned to three designated charities. The third reason, and at this point possibly the most important at this point, is ice cream. Some anonymous donor will provide ice cream for all concert attendees if the goal of 12,020 books read is reached by Aug 31. So keep reading and logging the books you read on the Beanstack app or use the paper form available on our website. Below are some of the new books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”by Anne Applebaum. A Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist examines the current world-wide rise of authoritarianism and explains how it appeals to citizens by using conspiracy theory, political polarization, social media and nostalgia.
“Who is Alex Trebek? A Biography” by Lisa Rogak. A best-selling biographer gives readers a look at “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s early life, his career and his personal life.
“Finding Work You Love: 3 Steps to Getting Your Perfect Job After College” by Kirk Snyder. The Fortune 500 speaker and author of “Lavender Road to Success” outlines a three-step system to creating a deeply meaningful and engaging career, counseling readers on how to identify and match personal strengths to more fulfilling jobs.
“This is Your Brain on Food: An Indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More” by Uma Naidoo. A Harvard-trained psychiatrist, Cornell nutrition specialist and professional chef shares actionable dietary recommendations and brain-healthy recipes for foods that can support the treatments of common psychological and cognitive health challenges, from anxiety to sleep disorders.
Fiction
“A Private Cathedral, No. 23 (Dave Robicheaux)” by James Lee Burke. Swept up in a criminal underworld rivalry involving a pair of star-crossed teen lovers, Detective Dave Robicheaux is targeted by a time-traveling superhuman assassin who forces him to confront the demons of his own past.
“The Vanishing Sky” by Annette Binder. A mother in a rural 1945 German community protects her traumatized soldier son from her husband’s escalating nationalism, while her younger son flees the Hitler Youth to embark on a perilous journey home. A first novel.
“Booked for Death, No. 1 (Book Lover’s B&B Mysteries)” by Victoria Gilbert. A series debut by the author of “A Murder for the Books” finds the heir of a recently renovated book-themed B&B wrongly implicated in the murder of a rare book dealer who claimed the inn was built on stolen funds.
“The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis. A New York Public Library superintendent’s wife reevaluates her priorities upon joining a woman’s suffrage group in 1913, decades before her granddaughter’s efforts to save an exhibit expose tragic family secrets. By the best-selling author of “The Chelsea Girls.”
“Of Mutts and Men, No. 10 (Chet and Bernie Mysteries)” by Spencer Quinn. Chet the dog and his private investigator partner, Bernie Little, must investigate after they show up for a meeting with a hydrologist but discover him murdered in the latest addition to the series following “Heart of Barkness.”
“Come Again” by Robert Webb. Falling apart after her husband dies suddenly, Kate reawakens as her 18-year-old self on the day she first met her husband and embarks on a second chance to re-experience their love and save his life.
“Cajun Justice” by James Patterson. The award-winning author of the Alex Cross series and the investigative agent author of the award-winning “The Reawakening of Mage Axum” present a stand-alone tale of high-suspense adventure inspired by Cajun culture.
“Half Moon Bay, No.3 (Clay Edison)” by Jonathan & Jesse Kellerman. When the decades-old skeleton of a child is discovered at the site of a park demolition, Deputy Coroner Clay Edison unearths devastating community secrets surrounding the long-ago disappearance of his sister. By the best-selling author of the Alex Delaware series.
“The Order, No. 20 (Gabriel Allon)” by Daniel Silva. The award-winning author of “The New Girl” and “The Other Woman”presents a latest high-action thriller that pits enigmatic art restorer and master spy Gabriel Allon against an international threat that tests the limits of his skills
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Last curbside pickup at 5:15 p.m. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
