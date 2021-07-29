HOW ‘BOUT THOSE MILWAUKEE BUCKS?
THEY ARE THE 2021 N.B.A. CHAMPS!
It was a Wisconsin sports fan’s dream come true as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 win in Game Six of the Finals Championship Series before a packed house inside the building and an additional 68,000 jammed into the “Deer Area” outside the stadium. The last championship rein for Milwaukee was 50 years ago.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was simply unstoppable in this game. He scored 50 points, had 14 rebounds and 5 blocked shots. He was named MVP for the Final series. In the final game he scored 33 points in the second half. In the past 50 years only two players have scored at least 33 points in one half of a Finals game. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Michael Jordon. Oh, did I mention that he made 17 of 19 free throws?
For me, watching this fantastic game rated right up there with the Packers winning two Super Bowls, Wisconsin winning the Rose Bowl, the Milwaukee Braves winning the World Series, and the DeForest Norskies winning the State Football Championship.
The opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympic Games were just two days away when I wrote this column. So by the time you read this, the Olympics will be in competition or they were cancelled due to COVID-19. The Games were originally scheduled for 2020 in Tokyo but were postponed due to the pandemic. Months ago the Olympic Committee gave the go-ahead for the games to be held in Tokyo this year. The rescheduled Games have been beset with problems ever since they were announced.
First off, the general populace of Tokyo opposes hosting the Games. In a city-wide poll 78% of the citizens in Tokyo said they did not favor hosting. The city has more than its share of problems already. One of the biggest problems is trying to get the COVID-19 virus under control. Just a few days ago there were 1,410 new cases of the infection reported. The vaccination rate for at least one dose of the vaccine was only 33% and the vaccine is not readily available to the general public. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the huge new auditoriums will be nearly empty for the Games.
Participants in the Games will be confined to the Olympic Village and their families and friends will not be able to travel to Tokyo and will have to watch a televised program of the competition.
Despite the problems with this year’s Olympics, USA will be well represented in nearly all the sports. I will be watching and cheering for USA for nearly every event.
There’s one thing I do not want to see. At the medal presentation where the winners stand on the awards platform and the national anthem is played for each winner, when “Old Glory” is raised I do not want to see the US athlete raise a clinched fist, take a knee, or show any type of disrespect for our flag. All participants wearing the USA uniform are representing USA and they should not show disrespect toward our flag. If they do not like the United States of America then they should move to a different country.