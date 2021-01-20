If you live in Wisconsin — and you have a drivers license — you most likely have had some unpleasant winter driving experiences.
When I turned 16 in the summer of 1956, I wasted no time in getting my Wisconsin Learners Permit which allowed me to learn how to drive with a licensed driver in the car. Our family car at that time was a 1956 Ford station wagon. It had standard transmission, which meant I had to master shifting through the gears using the clutch and gear shifter. This is a tough procedure to learn and takes lots of practice to do this smoothly. Some folks try but never master this.
I mastered the technique and passed the road test at Waunakee. The state driver inspectors visited Waunakee one day a week and if I couldn’t make it to Waunakee, I could take the driver’s road test in downtown Madison. Needless to say, I didn’t want to take the road test in downtown Madison.
Years ago, beginning drivers had a much easier time of it as road tests used to be given locally by certified local inspectors. Back then my neighbor and friend, Frank Kruse, was DeForest’s inspector. However in the early 50s, the state changed its requirements and all road tests had to be given by state inspectors.
After earning my license, I had a few months of learning how to drive on good roads before the winter snowfalls came. One day in December, my mother finished a checking deposit for the company just before I got home from school. When I came in the door she asked me if I would drop off the deposit at the bank. Of course I was happy to go and set off to the bank in the car.
There was some fresh snow on the roads. The DeForest-Morrisonville Bank was located at the corner of DeForest and Durkee Streets, right across from DeForest Fireman’s Park. I coasted around the corner on to Durkee when I spun completely around in the middle of the road and stopped with the car facing the opposite way. Luckily there was no other traffic on the road, so no accident was involved. I received my first real experience of learning to drive cautiously on slippery roads.
When I graduated from high school, I went to MATC which was located just off the Capitol Square and later took a job at Madison Newspapers, also located just off the Capitol Square on Carroll Street in Madison. I commuted back and forth from Madison to DeForest for nine years, so I encountered a lot of winter driving experience during those years.
Winter driving today is much easier and safer than it was years ago. Most cars are either all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive which makes them easier to go through the snow. The anti-lock braking system cuts down on cars skidding out of control during sudden stops.
Many cars are now equipped with other safety features which help drivers navigate through Wisconsin winter snow storms.
Remember when you dimmed your headlights by pressing the dimmer button of the floor board? Or the frustration of flooding the engine when using the choke? How about trying to put tire chains on the rear wheels? Remember the studded snow tires which worked well in driving through ice and snow but chewed up the road? How about rocking the car back and forth while trying to get out of an icy rut?
Ah yes, these were some of the joys of driving in Wisconsin’s winter weather. Please drive safely.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
