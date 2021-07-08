Remember when the canning factory used to have pea vining machines set up in the countryside around the area?
Big flatbed trucks would transport the fresh cut vines from the fields to the nearest pea viner location where they would be fed into the big machines. The peas would be separated from the vines, then the pea pods would be shucked. The empty vines would come out the back end of the machine and the shucked peas were loaded into another truck and transported to the canning factory.
By the end of the pea harvest huge piles of pea vines would be stacked behind the machines. The fermenting vines would really stink toward the end of the pea season. You could smell those fermenting piles from a mile away.
My friends and I would ride out to the pea viner locations and would find piles of vines that had fallen off the trucks on the trip in from the fields. We’d pick up the piles of vines, load them on our bikes and head for a shady spot where we would shuck out the fresh peas and have a free snack. Boy, they tasted good. A couple of times I ate too many and ended up with a good stomach ache.
I would like to share the following e-mail that I received from a reader.
Wrap your head around this one . . . and this came from a university student. Those of you who worry about Democrats versus Republicans — relax, here is our real problem.
In a Purdue University classroom, they were discussing the qualifications to be President of the United States. It was simple. The candidate must be a natural-born citizen of at least 35 years of age.
However, one girl in the class immediately started in on how unfair it was of the requirement to be a natural-born citizen in short, her opinion was that this requirement prevented many capable individuals from becoming president.
The class was taking it in and letting her rant, and not many jaws hit the floor when she wrapped up her argument by stating:
“What makes a natural-born citizen any more qualified to lead this country than one born by C-section?”
Yep, these are the same kinds of 18-year-olds that are now voting in our elections!
They breed, and they walk among us.
And then eventually many become members of Congress!