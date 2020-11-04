I was browsing through the DeForest centennial book “100 Years with DeForest” the other day, and I came across the stories of a couple of carpenters who built many of the buildings in this area back around the turn of the century.
Fortunately, some of those old buildings are still standing proud today. The two men were Edwin Rublee and John Reigstad Anderson.
Edwin M. Rublee was born on a farm in Albion Township in 1866, the seventh child in a family of eight. He attended the district school and became a confirmed member of Stoughton Lutheran Church. He spent a year in the Dakotas and five years in Madison, learning the building trade.
In 1894 he came to DeForest to assist in building the local high school. Upon the completion of several jobs in the vicinity, he decided to make his home here. He set up as a contractor and builder. The business grew steadily until it reached large proportions. Rublee also became a dealer in building materials and operated a shop doing all kinds or mill work, making window frames, doors, door frames, cabinets, etc. In the busy season he employed a dozen men.
Travel by horse and wagon was slow and the men had to stay at various job locations a week at a time. To speed up travel time, Rublee bought a Buick car in 1909, one of the first cars in the village.
While he was doing some building for Elling Roisum, he met Marie Nordahl who was helping Mrs. Roisum with the housework. They were married on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1895 in a typical village wedding. Rev. O.C. Baker performed the ceremony at 2:30 p.m. in Norway Grove Lutheran Church. A wedding dinner for 200 guests was served from 5-8 p.m. in the new house recently built by the groom. This house was to have been the home of the young couple, but a Mr. Strehlow convinced Rublee to sell it to him — much to the disappointment of the bride — agreeing to rent the second floor to them until another house could be built. In the evening guests were invited to Boehm’s hall for a dance. Supper was served at midnight.
A few of the buildings put up by Rublee in the village include the Lutheran parsonage at the corner of East Holum and Stevenson Street. This has been converted into an apartment house. Other homes include the John Connor home at 105 Commerce Street and the F.M. Boehm home at 152 East Holum Street..
The Norway Grove Lutheran Church was also built by him in 1902. Nearly 50 years later (1950), the church building was moved across frozen fields and relocated on South Main Street in DeForest where a wing was added to the main church building and it is now called Christ Lutheran Church.
Besides DeForest, Rublee did a great deal of building in the Norway Grove area, in Keyser and in the town of Burke. He also did some building in Sun Prairie and Stoughton.
When the village was incorporated in 1903, Rublee was elected to the village board and remained a member of the board continuously until 1909, serving as president for two years during this time. He was again elected in 1909 but declined to serve due to poor health. He died in March 1912 at age 45.
The Rublees had four children — Myrtle, Emery, Esther and Charles. Emery owned and operated the Chevrolet dealership in DeForest for many years. The building has been remodeled at the corner of East Holum and Durkee Street and is now bb Jack’s Restaurant.
I’ve about run out of space for this week’s column. I will tell you about John Reigstad Anderson next week.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.