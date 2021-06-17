The DeForest Area High School Graduating Class of 2021 made history at their Commencement Exercises on Saturday, June 5, 2021. They became the first DeForest Graduating Class to hold their Commencement Exercises outside the village limits of DeForest. The class held the special ceremony in the Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wisconsin.
The first graduating class of DeForest High School was held 126 years ago — on June 12, 1896. There were two members in that class: Nellie Casey and George McEntee. The school enrollment has continued to grow through the years and this year there were 237 members in the graduating class.
There used to be an old photograph on the wall of Claire Mulvey’s classroom in the old high school. It was an interior shot of a huge tent. Every seat in the tent was taken. Ms. Mulvey used to tell her students that the photograph was taken during Commencement Exercises back in the early days of the school district when the event was held in a big tent because the original two-story frame school house had no room to accommodate large crowds. Back around the turn of the century the high school graduation program was one of the biggest events of the year — everyone in the area attended.
In 1924 the big school was built on top of the terraces on Holum Street and the graduation program was held in the school gymnasium. The Class of 1958 (my class) was the last class to graduate in that old gymnasium and I can remember it was packed full for the event.
This year school district officials knew there would be graduation exercises but they didn’t know where they would be because of health restrictions due to COVID. On June 2 the Dane County Public Health Department dropped many restrictions for public gatherings. If the ceremony was held in the high school gymnasium, they would have a capacity limit of about 2,500 persons. Graduates would have to severely limit who they would invite to the ceremony. The seating capacity at the Alliant Energy Center was 8,000 — plenty of room for everyone.
For the past several years, school officials have wrestled with where to hold graduation ceremonies. Capacity-wise the answer was holding it outside at Stalder Field. There was enough room for everybody, but there was a lot of variables: too hot or too cold, PA system and sound difficulties, the threat of rain or thunderstorms. If it did rain everything would have to be moved inside the building.
Over the years I have covered many graduation exercises for the newspaper and I know sitting inside a packed gym on a hot, humid night was not a pleasant experience. If the ceremony was held outside people had trouble hearing the speakers and the weather would end up being too hot or too cold and there were the insects to contend with.
In looking back on past graduations, I would have to say that the Alliant Energy Center would be the way to go.
Congratulations to the members of the Class of ’21! We’re proud of all you accomplished in school and may you all succeed in your future endeavors.