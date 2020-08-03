By Jan Berg
We are mostly through the first week of August and already the seasonal changes are becoming more and more apparent. I could point to how thin the dawn chorus has become, how cool the nights have suddenly turned, how much shorter the evenings have become, how quickly the tomatoes are ripening, and how the summer reading program has come to an end as indicators that summer is rapidly waning. I could point to all of the items enumerated above except the last item. The Summer Reading Program has not ended but shall continue to jog on until Aug. 31. We will officially declare summer and the Summer Reading Program on the last day of this month. There is still plenty of time to read books, record them in our Beanstack app, win fabulous prizes by earning Dragon Dollars to spend in the library’s store or donate to one of three charities, and help move the needle on the community challenge that has been set at 12,020 books read over the course of the summer. If the community does manage to read that number of books there will be a drive-in concert on the Market Street steps of the library and (possibly) ice cream for everyone. Details are available on our website. To help reach this community to goal, below you will find some of the new books which recently arrived at the library.
Remember to read and record what you’ve read! Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All” by Suzanne Nossel. The CEO of PEN America and former executive director of Amnesty International USA outlines vital steps for maintaining open democratic debates that respect diversity while defending free speech and cultivating a more inclusive society.
“Life of a Klansman: A Family History in White Supremacy” by Edward Ball. The author of “Slaves in the Family” presents a trenchant exploration of a family's legacy of white supremacy, detailing how Louisiana carpenter Constant Lecorgne joined the KKK to promote fanatical racism in post-Civil War America.
“Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir” by Natasha Trethewey. The former U.S. poet laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Native Guard” shares a chillingly personal memoir about the brutal murder of her mother at the hands of her former stepfather.
Fiction
“The Falling Woman” by Richard Farrell. A young National Transportation Safety Board investigator struggles with ethics challenges while interviewing a lone survivor of a tragic plane crash, a woman facing terminal cancer who would live out her final days in peace.
“The Friendship List” by Susan Mallery. Reuniting in the aftermath of a devastating loss, two single moms, lifelong best friends, create a list of challenges, from skydiving to getting tattoos, before their prospects and perspectives are transformed by unexpected love.
“The Living Dead” by George Romero. The late director of “Night of the Living Dead” and the best-selling co-author of “The Shape of Water” present a contemporary thriller that traces the outbreak of a zombie plague through the fall of humankind and beyond.
“The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne” by Elsa Hart. Visiting a formidable science-book collector's home in the hopes of identifying plant specimens, 18th-century herbalist Cecily Kay finds herself investigating her host's untimely murder when she observes unsettling inconsistencies.
“The Hollow One, No.” by Guillermo del Toro & Chuck Hogan. Forced to shoot her suddenly violent partner, a rookie FBI agent witnesses the escape of a shadowy form before embarking on a sanity-risking investigation into a centuries-old being. Co-written by the award-winning author of “Prince of Thieves.”
“Relentless, No. 3 (Drizzt: Generations)” by R.A. Salvatore. A conclusion to the best-selling trilogy finds Zaknafien and his mercenary friend, Jarlaxle, enduring the most difficult challenges of their lives to secure the fate of Gauntlgym, before unexpected circumstances compel an uncontrollable battle against life itself.
“The Aunt Who Wouldn’t Die” by Shirshendu Makhopadhyay. In a U.S. release of a contemporary classic from Bangladesh, a woman marries into a traditional, once-powerful family before encountering the ghost of a vengeful child bride who would hide a dynasty-saving fortune.
“The Color of Air” by Gail Tsukiyama. A young doctor finds his arrival home to Hawai’i coinciding with the awakening of the Mauna Loa volcano and its dangerous path toward their village, unearthing long-held secrets simmering below the surface that meld past and present.
“What You Wish For” by Katherine Center. When the new principal turns out to be the former, unrequited crush of her teen years, elementary school librarian Samantha Casey discovers that he is a changed man, determined to destroy everything she loves about the school, which forces her to take action.
“Afterland” by Lauren Beukes. Fleeing west to find a safe haven in a world vastly transformed by a pandemic that has killed nearly all men, a mother disguises her son as a girl to escape dangerous adversaries, including her own sister.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
