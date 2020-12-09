About this time of the year I start thinking about all of the delicious holiday cookies and candies that we enjoy around Christmas.
When I was growing up, my mother did not make many Christmas cookies. She was diagnosed with diabetes when she was about 12 years old and her doctor put her on a strict sugar-free diet. Needless to say she was very cautious about limiting the amount of sugar she fed her family. She would make a batch of what she called ‘ice box cookies.’ These were very good, but one batch does not go too far when you have three kids and a father who all love cookies.
However, after Thanksgiving, Jimmie Jensen would arrive at our door with the annual Christmas gift from him and his wife — a tin container filled with Mrs. Jensen’s Krumkakes. What a wonderful gift from the Norwegian couple who were the custodians of the DeForest High School.
Mrs. Jensen was known throughout the area for her skills in the kitchen. She oversaw many banquets throughout the year and when the holiday season came around she spent hours in her kitchen making the tasty Norwegian waffle cookie in the shape of a small cone.
The krumkakes went to all the teachers at the high school and to their many friends in the area. She baked hundreds, if not thousands, of the Norwegian delicacy every year.
When Molly and I were first married, one of the first kitchen utensils we bought was a krumkake iron from Nordic Ware. A few years later we bought an electric iron. It is much like a waffle iron except it makes those thin cookies. It is much easier to regulate the temperature of the iron with the newer model. The krumkake Norwegian name translates as ‘curved cookie’.
Some folks fill the little cones with whipped cream just before serving. I prefer them just plain with a light dusting of powder sugar. The whole family usually joins in making krumkakes at Christmas.
My mother-in-law, Gertie Buschkopf, was a master holiday cookie baker. She had a whole recipe box filled with different cookie and candy recipes. Shortly after Thanksgiving, she would give us a big box filled with all kinds of cookies and most of them would be gone by the first of the new year. My favorite was a black walnut cookie. For some reason Molly hated that cookie, but my mother-in-law saw to it that I would have a supply of her black walnut cookies to enjoy during the holiday season.
Every year we would see to it that Gertie got together with her two grandsons and they would spend the weekend baking. It was a happy experience for everyone when grandma did her cookie baking with Scott and Jim.
Molly inherited Gertie’s baking skills and we always had an ample supply of cookies on hand for the holidays.
Molly and Gertie are both gone now, but daughter-in-law, Anne, is a master baker and chef and she keeps me supplied with holiday baked goods now. Just before Thanksgiving, she presented me with a fresh baked Stollen which I enjoyed while watching the parade on Thanksgiving Day.
I read a piece in a magazine recently about a study by the University of Kansas that concluded sugary holiday desserts can trigger “metabolic, inflammatory, and neurobiological processes tied to depressive illness. High sugar consumption combined with shorter daylight can result in a perfect storm that adversely affects a person and can bring about depression.” I say “bah humbug” to the findings of that study. Nothing brightens my day more than a good home baked Christmas cookie or krumkake.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
