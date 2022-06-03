A jogger’s pace is an ideal way to fall in love with a neighborhood.
The blue of the sky and water contrasts with the green of the lawns and oak trees. There are interesting homes, and many have a great patio, deck, or firepit area for friendly conversations with neighbors, family, and friends.
My dilemma this week was deciding the worth of writing a column about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Part of me says it isn’t worth the hassles whenever the question turns to regulating firearms. Another part of me says my role helps start dialogue toward solutions.
I shared my dilemma with a regional editor. He said if this was a conversation with someone center-right on the political spectrum, what is the starting point most people can agree on?
The tragedy in Uvalde is not the only reason someone in our community should seek changes. If (insert the name of a past massacre here) didn’t lead to reform, one more shattered community won’t persuade.
The reason we should care enough to call for change is two horrific crimes in our community, which centered on similar guns and similar profiles.
I listened to almost every minute of Chandler Halderson trial. Halderson was 23-years-old and living with his Windsor parents when he murdered them with a military-style rifle on July 1, 2021.
The witness who shocked me was 23-year-old Andrew Smith. I was shocked by the ease and legality in which he gave Halderson a murder weapon.
Smith testified he drove from Kansas to Windsor on Father’s Day weekend to gift Chandler Halderson with a military-style rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Smith and Halderson had never met in person, but shared a passion for first-person, online shooter games.
Smith testified that this layer of friendship was all he needed to give Chandler Halderson this gift. A picture of Halderson’s ID next to the gun’s serial number was all they needed to make it legal.
Smith said the gift included precisely 480 rounds of ammunition. He gave Halderson three magazines to hold the ammunition and showed him how to load them.
Smith was in Texas when the killings happened. Smith said he reached out to law enforcement when he learned of the murders.
“I’m not going to be a broken piece of glass,” Smith testified of his reason for cooperating. He elaborated: “I served in the Army and I’m not going to be (cursed) for something I didn’t do.”
During cross-examination, Halderson’s attorney asked about other gun transfers Smith made using the driver’s license and serial number picture method. He said he had done it several times. When she asked him how many, he said, “That’s none of your business.”
In another case, the instinct of someone to call about an improperly parked car led to the great work done by the DeForest Police Department in stopping potentially unspeakable crimes from happening earlier this year.
“In law enforcement, it is often said that success is measured by what doesn’t happen,” DeForest Police Chief James Olson said at a press conference as charges were filed. “In the case that is absolutely true, thanks to the collaboration between our community that we are proud to serve and our department, we were able to stop an unimaginable tragedy.”
According to the criminal complaint in this case, a pair of DeForest Police officers investigated the car and found a man dressed in all black, with his face almost completely covered. An officer saw multiple loaded 30-round rifle magazines in the rear seat and the barrel and muzzle of an AR-style semi-automatic rifle sticking out of a duffel bag located next to the driver on the passenger seat. When the driver stepped out of the vehicle, the officers saw a loaded rifle magazine protruding from his back pocket. They frisked him and found six loaded rifle magazines in his cargo pockets.
According to the complaint, Dane County Crisis told an officer that the man has a detailed history of wanting to access a firearm to complete a school shooting and of idolizing mass violence. DCC told him that the suspect’s psychiatrist referred to him in 2018 as a “ticking time-bomb.”
The common link between the cases is the weapon of choice for two troubled young men. The common ground many would find is a desire to keep those guns away from the people who most often commit these crimes.
I took the editor’s advice and reached out to some people I consider to be serious, center-right thinkers on the issues of the day. Here is a synopsis of what they feel the first common steps can be toward a solution.
One of them suggested a waiting period between the purchase and pick up of such guns to give law enforcement time to investigate unusual purchases.
One of them suggested restrictions on the age where one can possess such guns. He pointed to the science which says the rational-thinking parts of the brain are not fully developed in men until about the age of 25.
It’s something we need to think about.
It is the prime season for all those backyard gatherings, patio parties, and pleasant evenings on the deck. Cherish the peace, tranquility, and safety of our local neighborhoods and ask each other how we can move forward on efforts to curb mass shootings in this country.