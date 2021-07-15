It was good to see DeForest’s 4th of July Celebration back at Fireman’s Park once again. I went down to the park late Saturday afternoon to take in the UW Pep Band and then headed over to the food stands for a cheeseburger.
I enjoyed the Sunday noon parade from the front lawn of my son’s place on East Holum Street. The heat was too much for me to mingle with the crowds after the parade, but I went back to the park again to watch the big fireworks display Sunday night. Once the sun went down it was quite comfortable outside.
As I watched the parade I reminisced about some of the parade entries in past celebrations. The DeForest Band led off the parade decked out in their heavy wool suits. Band Director, Elmer “Mac” McLaughlin, did not require band members to march on the 4th, but if a band member was in the area on the holiday they had better show up to march in the parade.
Robert Ethun would drive one of his antique automobiles in the parade and Melvin Paulson would drive a giant antique tractor with steel wheels. Remember ‘Swede’ Sigurslid’s “Norwegian Drill Team”? And then there was ‘Boola’ Dahl playing the steam calliope in his specially designed Crosby. The Golden Triangle Drifters Snowmobile Club would put one of Elgin Porter’s buffalos in a caged wagon to advertise their buffalo burgers served from the Log Cabin food stand at the park.
Afternoon entertainment on the 4th of July consisted of the beer tent, Bingo, and the Farmers’ vs Merchants’ softball game. The DeForest Firemen volunteered as bar tenders with an understanding if a fire call came in they would be leaving in a hurry and chamber members would take over bar tending duties.
The fireworks display was much smaller years ago, but they were still amazing in the eyes of the children. The rockets were set off by local firemen with pucks. Frank Kruse was always the man in charge of lighting the fireworks. When he retired from the village he announced that someone else would have to do the fireworks.
Nobody listened and it was discovered that Frank was not around when it was time for the fireworks show. They rushed to Frank’s house, got him out of bed and he came to save the day and light the fireworks for one last time.