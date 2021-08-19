One day his neighbor, Mrs. Thormaseth, saw him throwing the fish away and she asked him in her broken and heavily accented English why he was throwing away perfectly good fish. Just told her that he was not very good at cleaning fish and he didn’t think they would taste very good as they came from the foul smelling creek. She said the fish were perfectly fine and if he didn’t want them to wrap them in newspaper and place them at her upstairs apartment door. She would be happy to clean and eat them.
I knew Mrs. Thormaseth as the poor little old lady who lived all alone in the upstairs apartment next door. I’m not even sure of her first name, but I think it was either ‘Minna’ or ‘Ninna’. She didn’t have a car and she had very few visitors. Every morning in the summer you would see her walking down the railroad tracks toward the creek with her cane poles and she would return with a good catch of fish each afternoon. She said there was no better meal than fresh fish from the creek. She would eat it every day when the creek was open.
I never fished from the Yahara River. I often walked along its banks as it meandered through the village. It was much muddier and slow moving back in the 50s. There was a ditch that ran into the creek from the Forest Milk plant that was often filled with a milky solution. The village’s waste disposal plant was located just a few feet from the creek at the dump site which is now Veterans’ Memorial Park. The fish that came out of that creek did not smell good to me. But they smelled okay to Mrs. Thormaseth and she lived a long life sustained by Yahara River crappies.
The XXXII Olympics flame was extinguished in Tokyo a couple of weeks ago. Did you watch any of the games?
I watched a lot of the events and enjoyed them. The 32nd Olympics almost didn’t happen. It was supposed to be held in 2020 but the world wide pandemic caused the games to be postponed for a year. But after the year long postponement there were still many problems. Tokyo was battling another COVID outbreak this summer and a majority of residents of the city wanted the olympics in Tokyo cancelled. Construction of the needed new buildings ran behind schedule and some of the buildings were still being completed at the start of the games.
The recent COVID outbreak caused the city to shut down attendance to all events. The contests were held in huge arenas with empty seats. Participants were told to stay in their rooms at the Olympic Village except for when they were participating in their competitions. It was a strange sight at the opening ceremony to see the huge stadium practically empty of spectators. Very high temperatures and high humidity made for bad conditions for many of the contests. Many of the contests were aired live which meant that viewers in the US would be watching live performances in the early morning hours.
Despite all of the things that went wrong with this Olympics there were some inspiring performances, especially by the US women athletes. The women won 58% of the gold medals won by the US. That’s amazing.
The next summer olympics will be held in Paris, France in 2024. The next winter olympics will be in Beijing in 2022. Let’s hope that the future Olympics will run more smoothly than this summer.