The street that makes up the east side of DeForest’s Main Square is called Market Street. It starts at the junction with E. Holum Street and runs about four blocks to the south, parallel to the railroad tracks, past the Chase Lumber Co. property and then bends to the west where it becomes Murray Street.
Market Street is where I lived for the first 12 years of my life. I never thought much on why it was called ‘Market’ Street, I just assumed in the early days of the village there were markets located on the street.
One day I asked my father where the name of the street came from. He said that when the railroad came through DeForest area, farmers had a way to ship their livestock to market for slaughtering. He said “Stock Yards Street” would have been a more correct name for the road, but Market Street sounded better.
For a number of years, the stock yards operation was located in the downtown area right next to the depot. The local farmers and the railroad were fine with the operation, but local businessmen and those who had homes in the area did not like the smell, the manure, the flies, and the filth that was created by such an operation.
Around 1940, the DeForest Commercial Club contacted the railroad about moving the stockyards to the north, outside of the village at the end of Antique Lane. They built new pens and chutes at this location on railroad property. This area is behind the DMB Bank Building on North Main Street and it is no longer outside the village. It doesn’t really matter anymore because all livestock in the area is now moved by livestock trucks and not by trains.
The old stockyards downtown were taken down and hauled away, and the area was cleaned up. The DeForest Garden Club planted grass, flowers and flowering crab trees and made a nice little park out of the area between the railroad tracks and Market Street.
Around 2002, the old DeForest Implement Co. building was taken down and the used farm machinery moved out. The Wisconsin Power & Light Co. moved its operations and pole yard out of town. The village then landscaped the whole block in downtown DeForest into a nice little park with a walk running the whole length.
That’s the story of how DeForest changed its downtown stockyards into a ‘walk in the park.’
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
