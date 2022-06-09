I visited Windsor Elementary School for the last day of school “cheer out” ceremony for third graders. It’s the day kids wait for in each building, the day they leave the place at the top of the heap.
The class of ‘31, also known as the third graders, are the luckiest kids in the history of the DeForest Area School District. Harvest Intermediate School is starting the school day later in September, so the third graders have 10 minutes more summer vacation than any other students. Use it well ol’ chums.
I visited a kindergarten classroom earlier this spring and I’m happy to report the class of ‘34 was also eager to move up the line. They learn as fast as they grow.
I glanced at my social-media memories today and saw six years ago I was among the parents waiting for a child to complete elementary school. I was looking at a similar time-gap picture in winter and asking if it was already six years ago.
I imagine most parents have a similar reaction to those last-days-of-school moments and memories. Is this still the little one I scooped up every day and night? They keep growing as fast as they learn.
One of those universal last-day-of-the-year items is the lost-and-found rack. I always marveled at the way those racks would fill up every year. The ever-popular sports hoodies, winter hats and Yeti water bottles overflow from the hooks and hangers. Every kid has the same sweatshirt, so no one ever walks up and says here’s the missing jacket.
When I was a school staffer, the final days included other universals, such as hall duty as lockers are cleaned out and checked off is a chaotic celebration. And there were the questions: Why didn’t you take that home before? How long has that library book been overdue? Why did you put that old milk carton in there?
For those of us at a certain age, the last day of school held another special moment. The day our paper report cards were handed out with instructions to deliver them home a final time.
We would slide those report cards out of the envelope, double check the grade advancement line, and then check out the teacher comment section to see if we were helpful, cheery, or played well with others.
My oldest memory of that section came in the long ago days when I was a kindergarten student. I overheard the other teacher tell our beloved Mrs. Pigott how she planned to write “chatterbox” on every report card in her room. I was shocked at the time, but in hindsight, she was correct about that bunch.
There were no “cheer outs” in my day. My country classmates got on the bus, and I strained under a bulging school backpack. However, the long way home was a good chance to rehearse any positive talking points related to the report card.
Mom taught me the universal question code for I am proud of you and I love you as I made my first steps into the house, when she would ask: Why didn’t you take that home before? How long has that library book been overdue? Why did you put that old milk carton in there?
Some things never change.