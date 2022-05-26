In my former job as a school paraprofessional, my days were filled assisting middle-school students. I loved it; there were countless opportunities to give a kid an equal chance at success.
The moments my lonely heart pangs the most are the times I’m lucky enough to see DeForest Area School District classrooms or performances. It is amazing to see a great staff teach and inspire all the talents in our local community. It’s a big part of why DeForest graduates don’t just go off into the world, they lead it and change it for the better.
I can’t help anymore. Still, the intervention instinct is strong.
In my school days, the intervention opportunities were always there. Hallways, the eighth-grade bathrooms, science labs, and the path to the school buses were the normal places where reminders about behavior decisions happened.
A couple of us called those “The Man Skills.” In case anyone has forgotten, “The Man Skills” are the 119 things every boy or man must know in this world. Some are specific. Rule 46 says “leave the last yogurt cup or be prepared for the wrath of mom or your sister.” Rule 62 is the USGA provisional-ball regulation.
The single-digit rules contain the Grandma Rule. The Grandma Rule is to conduct yourself in public, social spaces as if your grandmother can see and hear what you are doing. Social media is the most obvious place kids and adults can benefit from this wisdom, but even sidewalks are included in this rule.
Life would be easier if we always had grandma or a lunch-room monitor nearby. That’s where we add the “arms reach of leadership” skill to the mix.
Most of us are not blessed with the amazing skills or opportunity to be a team captain or life’s equivalents. I thought of my dad, a newly minted corporal at the time, when I told kids this lesson. Dad was leading an advance party for his company as it prepared to travel from Fort Lewis, Washington. to Camp Stoneman, California. The transfer terminal was busy, and the small group decided to get in line with all the other soldiers.
As they shuffled forward, someone noticed how much they seemed out of place and asked, “Are you going to Korea? These are replacements, and if you stay in this line and go through those doors, you will be too.”
Being smart enough to be a newly minted corporal, Dad suggested to his group that they find another line.
The ‘arms reach of leadership’ is simply that. How can we improve the world with the simple things within our grasp? It is the space six teenagers fit, like lunchroom tables or the interior of a car. It’s things like “pick up that carrot stick so Sam the janitor doesn’t have to do it.”
Jesse Ruegsegger didn’t call it an “arms reach of leadership’ when he spoke to DeForest Area High School seniors last week. He was very much one of them almost 25 years ago, when he graduated from the school. He wasn’t planning to lead the world, just exist in it. Jesse was a Wisconsin National Guard soldier the night he should have heeded another guy’s arms reach of advice not to drive home drunk.
Jesse has certainly embraced another man skill since the morning he found himself handcuffed to a hospital bed. He made the mess, and now he is doing all he can to own up to the mess he caused in so many other lives.
Mark Berglund, Jesse Ruegsegger, and even Grandma won’t be riding along as graduation time becomes summer and the rest of their lives.
We can only hope the graduates and others are guided by or offer the arms reach of leadership from the back seat before it’s too late.