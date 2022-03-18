One event on my calendar every year is attending the Loyal American Legion Post 175 banquet with my dad. It’s sort of like the old father-son Lions banquets, minus the Green Bay Packers highlight film.
A question I get every year is some variation of ‘where are you and what are you doing these days?’ I think it’s a good sign when people don’t always know where DeForest and Windsor are located. The greater community has a quiet excellence. The goal is to build what matters, not just build.
Saturday was my second awards program of the week. It started with the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast on March 9. The state of the community presentations set the tone and the award announcements showed more of the people and businesses who make this a special place.
Thursday also had some community events. I started at the Village of DeForest projects open house for a look at the short-term and long-term plans.
A school board candidate forum was across the tracks at the library. We don’t lack for leaderhip and citizens who care about education. As I listened, I thought about how even running for public office is a challenge. Thanks to you all who give us a choice on the ballot.
The forum was led by DeForest resident and former superintendent John Bales. He now leads the state district administrator association.
The forum included almost two hours of answers to several questions, including closing Covid gaps and easing the mental stress those gaps leave for students, staff, and parents. Recruiting and retaining quality staff is another challenge.
My Saturday trip back to Loyal included one other stop. a visit with the woman I call My Other Mom.
I wasn’t part of the grand plan when my family relocated to Loyal in the late 1960s. Cold winters happen and two weeks after I arrived, I started spending weekdays with Marilyn. She added her own Shawn six months later, Chad arrived in June. David made it a quartet for the next five years. At some point we got the nickname Hinker’s Hellions, though I can’t image why.
Like other lucky neighborhoods of the era, the time together was more than just the long, abnormal hours of a newspaper family. Weekends often included camping trips and other activities with the families. Brothers were everywhere we turned in those days. Triple A adults (authentic, affirming, available) came with every house on the block.
The Saturday conversation at the Hinker kitchen table included Shawn’s recent birthday. A growing group celebrates Burgers and a Bud to remember his favorite adult meal.
One weekend with the Hinkers dominated my memory last week. I was a fourth grader by then, and my parents were on a business trip. The Pinewood Derby was a two-day event, with weigh-ins and practice runs on Saturday and the racing on Sunday. My car had the sharkteeth nose of a P-40, but it was underweight and the wheels barely turned.
Gene’s basement workbench was perfect and rarely touched by a Hinker Hellion. Watching him shape those lead weights with a blowtorch before giving the wheels a good dose of graphite was a miracle before Sunday arrived. The car and second place trophy are still in a keepsake tote.
While that part of the equation was answered, oldest son, Steve, provided the rest of the solution. Math didn’t come easy for me. A third grade tonsillectomy overlapped the long division introduction. It was my first brush with a long illness and missed school.
The lesson on Pinewood Derby weekend was graphing X and Y coordinates. It was a big homework assignment and I was lost. A Sunday afternoon homework check revealed messy gibberish. Steve got out his supply of high schooler graph paper and spent the rest of the day teaching me about quadrants, x and y, and math process. When the dots were connected correctly, it produced a teddy bear. The added touch of Steve’s colored pencils produced homework worth remembering.
Steve and many other members of the extended family share their love with careers in education. The teddy bear memory came back to me in my days as a paraprofessional educator. I was taking notes in the back of a math review when I had my ‘A ha’ moment. This was my opportunity to pay back the efforts made on my behalf many years ago.
The Hinker family fills just about every niche of educator and community style in the midwest. As Marilyn was talking about her children, I noted the word retired before some of the descriptions. I wondered what a struggle it must be to fill those shoes in other communities.
Facebook provides a daily memory jog. It showed me 11 years ago was the height of the Act 10 demonstrations in Wisconsin. If the answer to the last major financial crisis was making legislative war on kindergarten teachers and nurses, I shudder to think what 2023 might bring.
Kids need all the help they can get right now. Maybe it’s time for the state to step up so educators in any Wisconsin community can serve with livable wages and respect for the tough jobs they do. Kids learn and grow better when they see lots of successful role models.