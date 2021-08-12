By Dick Emerson
The COVID situation is now getting worse than it was months ago. A new strain called the “delta variant” has suddenly taken hold and hospitals are once again being overcrowded as they struggle to control this new variant which hits children especially hard. The medical experts offer advice on what the public should do to slow this spread.
I’ve listened to many theories explaining how this has happened and debated on what is the best way to fight this new problem and two things make the most sense.
One. If you haven’t been vaccinated for COVID, do so immediately. A simple series of two shots will stop this new outbreak in its tracks. Its simple and easy to get the shot and it is free. Walk into your local pharmacy or doctor’s office and they are waiting to vaccinate you if you are over 12 years of age. I became fully vaccinated way back in March and the only bad reaction I had was a slightly sore arm arm the day after my second shot. I didn’t even have a sore arm after my first shot. Sorry, children under 12 years of age cannot get the vaccination, but researchers are coming up with a vaccine for younger children that could be available soon.
Two. I know it’s a pain, but wear a face mask indoors in a crowd with other people. I know this means kids will have to wear masks in the classrooms, but It will be worth the trouble if it stops the spread of COVID. In my opinion, going to virtual teaching for another year is not a good option. Kids learn much better and have more fun in a school with their friends. Masks, social distancing and good hygiene are the way to go in school until the COVID is gone or vaccinations are made available for children.
I remember when polio was eliminated by the Salk Vaccine back in 1964. This dreaded disease put thousands of stricken children and adults in “iron lungs”. The polio epidemic was its worst from 1950-55. People stayed away from fairs, carnivals, the beach and other large gatherings. Dr. Salk developed the vaccination in 1955, but large scale inoculation did not take place until 1964.
Area clinics were set up and most of the vaccinations took place over one weekend. I was 24 and went to the Waunakee Center, which was the Catholic School and Church in Waunakee. I remember driving around the area for about 15 minutes before I found an open parking spot. There were volunteers at the front door who immediately directed folks to one of many stations set up in the gymnasium. The vaccine was an oral vaccine. One just swallowed a small amount of the medicine which was served in small paper cups. I remember hearing many times, “Here we stand in line waiting for our polio Kool-aid.”
Polio practically disappeared in a matter of months after the vaccination program. There were no problems back then convincing people to take the vaccination.
Polio is eliminated world wide today. The only countries that have any cases are Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria. This is because the Taliban won’t accept the medicine.
I’m looking forward to the day when we can say that COVID is also eliminated world wide.