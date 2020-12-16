I’ve been around for quite a few years and have experienced a lot of different things. Thankfully, I never experienced a pandemic until COVID-19 emerged early this year.
What a helpless feeling as the news reports thousands of new cases every day. People are urged to stay at home and if one has to go out, be sure to wear a mask.
Family gatherings over Thanksgiving were cancelled by many this year and health officials warn us that we had better spend Christmas at home with our immediate family members. Don’t go out . . . not even to Christmas church services.
Thank God for the good news that a vaccine is now being manufactured which can defeat this terrible disease but it will be months before it will be readily available to the public. Until then we can only stay isolated as much as possible.
I’ve been staying at home and away from the virus for months and so far I haven’t contacted it. If I caught COVID-19, my chances for survival would not be good since I am 80 years old, have heart disease and asthma.
Isolation can easily lead to depression and/or anxiety. I try to keep depression at bay by being active around the house, write my weekly column, and keep in touch with family and friends mainly though telephone calls and emails. I share jokes and stories with many friends who send messages daily.
Just a few days ago I received a holiday poem from an old classmate of mine, Alice (Bredeson) Zweifel. We both graduated from DeForest High School back in 1958. Alice and her husband, Frederick, have lived in the Sun Prairie area for a number of years.
They are both retired. Alice loves genealogy and spends a lot of time with this hobby. She’s the unofficial class historian and keeps her old classmates informed when she hears of a classmate passing away. After reading her poem I thought I would like to share it with my readers so I received her permission to put it in my column.
ZWEIFEL’S 2020
Doorbells ring. Are you listening?
Deliveries Yes!
From UPS.
On the porch ribbons glistening.
A beautiful sight,
Catching the light.
One snowfall in all of November.
Two inches, I’d guess.
Not much of a mess.
Amidst warm days we’ll remember
As 70 degrees
With gentle breeze.
We’re busy as bees making honey,
Tackling “the list.”
You get the gist.
Avoiding a virus isn’t funny.
Wearing a mask.
Staying on task.
No time to be lonely, no time to be sad.
Sorting “stuff”
Isn’t tough.
Staying-at-home isn’t all that bad.
Read, research, and write.
Watch a movie at night.
No visitors since mid-March.
Continue genealogy.
Trim Christmas tree.
Watch sermons from the couch.
Give thanks each day.
Stay alert and pray.
Holidays without family or friends.
Phone for details.
Hug via e-mails.
Looking toward when Covid ends.
For vaccine we wait
Whatever the date.
Thinking of YOU in this Advent season
Hope you are breathing
Without any wheezing.
And staying healthy within reason.
Blessings to you
And your family too
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
