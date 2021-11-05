I’m writing this column on opening day of the 2021 World Series. The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will be facing off in this year’s contest. My thoughts go back to the 1957 World Series, when the Braves called Milwaukee their home. They were pitted against the New York Yankees.
Weeks before the end of the regular season my Dad wrote the Braves ticket office and requested two tickets for the series at Milwaukee County Stadium. He hit the jackpot — two tickets for the first two Milwaukee home games came back in the mail! The family decided that Earl and brother Alan would attend the first game and my mother, Alice, and I would go to the second game.
Dad and Al saw perhaps the Braves’ worst game of the series as they lost 12-3. They said the seats were in the grandstand down the right field sideline and we had better leave for the ball park early due to the heavy traffic before the game. Back then the Interstate highway was not built so coming to Milwaukee County Stadium was not a simple matter of turning off the Interstate highway like American Family Park is today.
At the time the path to the ball park from the Madison area was to take Highway 30, a mostly two lane highway. You exited off the highway at Blue Mound Road and drove on Brookfield and Milwaukee streets to get to the ball park. Traffic on this road was stop and go before a sold out ball game.
When I woke up the morning of the big game I knew that the cold which I had caught a couple of days before was working its way down into my bronchioles and I most likely would be having an asthma attack later that day. I told no one how I felt so I could attend the big game. I volunteered to drive the first part of the trip. We turned off at Pewaukee to stretch our legs and mom took over the wheel.
We got to the ball park and settled into a parking spot well before the start of the game so we enjoyed a hot dog and soda in the stadium before heading to our seats. The seats were in the last section of the grandstand but no one was complaining of the location of our seats — we were just glad we got to see the game in person.
It was a close game all the way with Eddie Mathews hitting a home run in the 9th inning as the Braves came from behind to make the final score 7-5.
Nearly everyone in the stands was celebrating the win, but I was suffering an asthma attack and all I wanted was to get back home and into bed. Milwaukee went on to win the series in seven games that year.
I bought a World Series pennant at County Stadium that day. That pennant was on the wall of my bedroom for years. It was transferred to the wall of my Wisconsin Sports Room when we moved into our house on Meadow Lane and it was later moved to the Wisconsin Sports Room at our place on Beaver Dam Lake.
That world series year was the high point for the Braves in Milwaukee. The team was in Milwaukee for 13 years. The family who owned the team accepted an offer to move the team to Atlanta and the move took place in 1966 even though Milwaukee sought to keep the team through court battles, injunctions and appeals. Milwaukee was without a major league team until 1970 when the bankrupt Seattle Pilots moved to Milwaukee. They were renamed the Milwaukee Brewers shortly after the move and home field was the old County Stadium while the new Brewers ball field was built.
The Brewers had a terrific season this year. Unfortunately they lost their batting power at the season’s end. Oh well, we can join Cubs’ fans and say, “Just wait until next year and we will win it all.” Go Brewers!