It is hard to believe with the run of below normal temperatures and the above normal cloudy, gray, dreary days we’ve been having that we are already at the end of the first week of May. May the month when all the showers we endured in April bring forth the lovely, fragrant, colorful, sun-dappled flowers of May. We are promised a warm up by the weather gurus. This warmup includes a temperature of 70 degrees on one day and mid-60s preceding and following. I am not impressed. I have been impressed by how many books are being published. The drought and dearth during the height of the pandemic is being made up for by the torrential floods of books being published now. We are well into the spring titles lists and are heading rapidly towards the summer reading publication lists. All this means there are many books for you to choose from at the library – a sampling of which you’ll find listed below. Here is a brief public service announcement: As of May 6th, there are 14 days before the Summer Reading Program starts. May 21st is the date when you can register for the program, start recording books, start taking challenges, and begin to earn badges and dragon dollars. More details will be available soon. In the meantime, below you will find some of recently-arrived book titles. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“A Brief History of Equality” by Thomas Piketty. A leading economist of inequality presents a short but sweeping and surprisingly optimistic history of human progress toward equality despite crises, disasters, and backsliding.
“Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight” by Ian Smith.The host of The Doctors and #1 New York Times best-selling author presents a guide for dieters who want to utilize the benefits of fruits, vegetables and complex carbs that delivers the most flavorful and favorable plant-based foods for natural and pain-free weight loss.
“Start Without Me: I’ll be There in a Minute” by Gary Janetti.In this perfect book for any of us who have felt the joy in holding a lifelong grudge, the New York Times best-selling author presents a hilarious, laugh-out-loud collection of true stories about the small moments that add up to a big life.
“Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases” by Paul Holes. An icon in the true crime world, the cold case investigator who finally caught the Golden State Killer provides an insider account of some the most notorious cases in contemporary American history and opens up to the most intimate scenes of his life.
“Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution” by Elie Krystal. An MSNBC legal commentator explains why Republicans are wrong about the law almost all of the time
Fiction
“Kingdom of Bones (Sigma Force Novels)” by James Rollins. When an insidious phenomenon spreads from a cursed sight in the African jungle called the Kingdom of Bones, scientific warriors Commander Gray Pierce and Sigma Force must head off a global catastrophe and uncover the shattering secret at the heart of the African continent.
“Nobody but Us” by Laure Van Rensburg. When Ellie, a brilliant NYU grade student, and her boyfriend, a wealthy and privileged professor, are stranded together during a romantic getaway, they realize that neither of them is quite who they say they are – and that one of them won’t escape the weekend alive.
“Robert Ludlum’s the Treadstone Transgression, No. 3 (Treadstone)” by Joshua Hood.Convicted of insider trading, Jamison Maddox reluctantly accepts a mysterious job that soon takes an ominous twist, sending him on the run from powerful and deadly forces. 6” x 9” (Espionage) View in Title Source 360
“The Wrong Victim, No. 3 (A Quinn & Costa Thriller)” by Allison Brennan.When a charter boat holding nine people explodes near the San Juan Islands, FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt Costa and his Mobile Response Team must discover which one of the dead was the target – and who committed the largest act of murder in San Juan Islands history.
“Book of Night” by Holly Black.In a word where shadows have feelings and memories and can be altered, a low-level con artist/bartender is pitted against doppelgangers, mercurial billionaires, shadow thieves and her own sister while trying to keep out of trouble.
“Aunt Dimity and the Enchanted Cottage, No. 25 (Aunt Dimity Mysteriea)” by Nancy Atheron. ouse). 9780593295779. $26.00. 256 Pages.The townspeople of Finch discover the ruins of a Victorian mill and work tireless to name the unmarked graves of children who died working there in the latest addition to the long-running series following Aunt Dimity and the Enchanted Cottage.
“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry.Agreeing to a holiday escape to the country, literary agent Nora keeps running into a bookish, hardheaded, arrogant editor she knows from Manhattan, and wishes she didn’t, even as she discovers they have more in common than previously thought.
“The Homewreckers” by Mary Kay Andrews.While starring on a beach house renovation reality show called “The Homewreckers,” Hattie Kavanaugh is drawn into a mystery—and an unexpected romantic triangle—when, during the demolition, evidence in unearthed about a long-ago crime.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.