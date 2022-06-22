On Tuesday on June 21st, we rolled past the Summer Solstice. While we have just arrived on the other side of the astronomical start of summer, based on the weather, we all know that summer has already been visiting and looks like it will be staying for awhile. We are still weeks away from the midpoint between the holidays that define the summer season. The halfway mark between Memorial Day and Labor Day — at least this year — is July 18th, so there is still plenty of summer left to enjoy. Plenty of summer left for gardens to bloom and crops to ripen. Just as astronomical summer doesn’t line up nicely with meteorological summer, neither does our Summer Reading Program line up with either of those determiners of the summer season. Our Summer Reading Program started on May 21st and shall end on August 6th. While we are still a few days away from the midpoint of the Summer Reading Program, the midpoint is drawing near. June 28th is the midpoint. What does this mean for you? Well, it means there is still lots of time to get with the program if you haven’t already and plenty of time to start logging the books you read and the events and activities you participate in. There is still loads of time to earn badges and dragon dollars which you can use to buy really cool stuff in our “store” or which you can donate to designated charities. To encourage your summer reading, you will find below some new titles of books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice” by Robert Samuels & Toluse Olorunnipa. Two prizewinning “Washington Post” reporters examine how systemic racism impacted both the life and death of the 46-year old Black man who was murdered in broad daylight outside a Minneapolis convenience store by white officer Derek Chauvin.
“The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon’s Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I” by Lindsey Fitzharris. The author of “The Butchering Art” returns with a real-life wartime medical thriller.
“James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” by James Patterson. A #1 best-selling author shows how a boy from small-town New York made it to literary stardom.
Fiction
“Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin. When Joe Kingley, the free-spirited son of American royalty, and Cate Cooper, a famous model, have a chance encounter that leads to an instant and intense connection, they wonder if their relationship can survive the glare of the spotlight and the so-called Kingsley Curse.
“Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris. The best-selling, award-winning author of Calypso and regular contributor to “The New Yorker” is back with a whole new collection of satirical and humorous essays that chronical his own life and ordinary moments that turn beautifully absurd
“Murder Most Grave, No. 4 (A Granny Reid Mystery)”by G.A.McKevett. When a criminal is brutally murdered, Stella, with a new grandbaby to care for at home and a teenage granddaughter hanging out with wrong boy for her, takes a break to help Sheriff Manny Goldford solve this case that could cost Manny his position.
“A Rip Through Time” by Kelley Armstrong. While visiting her dying grandmother in Edinburgh, a homicide detective out on a jog is beaten unconscious and wakes up in the body of a housemaid, left for dead in the exact same spot in 1869.
“Smile Beach Murder, No. 1 (Outer Banks Bookshop Mystery)” by Alicia Bessette. This all-new mystery series stars Callie Padget, a former reporter-turned-bookshop clerk in the Outer Banks, who is drawn into a mystery involving a deadly fall at a lighthouse that could be linked to her past.
“Thrill of the Hunt, No. 14 (“Sister” Jan)” by Rita Mae Brown. When several members of the hunt club are blackmailed by doctored videos showing career-ending deeds, Sister and her friends set out to find the culprit while contending with other mysteries plaguing their beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain town, including two suicides and a secret stash of gold.
“By the Book, No. 2 (Meant to Be)” by Jasmine Guillory. A young, black woman working in publishing makes a surprise connection with an author who has failed to deliver his highly-anticipated manuscript in the second novel of the series following “If the Shoe Fits”.
“Nightwork” by Nora Roberts. Harry Booth, a clever thief who can’t afford to get attached, finds his heart stolen by Miranda Emerson, but must leave her cruelly behind to free himself from the grip of a deadly predator in order to possess something more valuable than anything he has ever stolen—Miranda.
“Countdown to Midnight, No. 2 (Nicke Flynn)” by Dale Brown. Working for a shadowy intelligence outfit with Cold War roots, a former U.S. Air Force officer must uncover a mystery collaboration between Iran and Russia in the follow-up to the “New York Times” best-selling “Arctic Storm Rising”.
“Every Cloak Rolled in Blood” by James Lee Burke. A novelist honoring his late daughter’s memory by saving two young men ravaged by the opioid crisis is drawn into a network of crime until the ghost of his daughter helps him fight back.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.