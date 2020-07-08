In last week’s column I began a walking tour of main square in downtown DeForest. I ran out of column space, but I was only half way through the tour. We’ll finish the last half of the tour starting at the corner of S. Main and Commerce Streets.
South Main Street
The entire block of South Main Street was reconstructed from 2000-2002. All of the old buildings on the east side of the street were taken down and three modern buildings now front this street.
Also a new street, “Library Street” was added, running a short block from Main Street to the DeForest Area Library building. The lower level of these new buildings hold a variety of businesses and offices, including the optometry office of Essential Family Vision Care at the corner of South Main and East Holum Street. It replaced an old two-story building that was the oldest store building in DeForest, built by Knute Knudtson around the turn of the century. The store held a number of businesses over the years: a general store, harness shop, shoe shop, restaurant, variety store, dress shop, meat market and bakery.
When I was a kid Meixner’s Variety Store was there. The store sold everything from sewing supplies to novelties. The inventory was varied and truthfully most of it was old and dusty. They did have a few toys and games. If a kid entered the store either Mister or Mrs. Meixner came right up and asked how they could help you. If you said that you were ‘just looking’ they would roll their eyes and stand right behind you the entire time you were in the store.
Probably the most successful business over the years at that location was the City Meat Market. They sold top grade cuts of beef and pork plus poultry at low prices. People came from all over the area to buy meat to stock their freezers.
The second floor of the building was a public hall. It had a good hardwood floor and was used for many years by the Scandinavian American Fraternity as well as the Odd Fellows Hall.
The building to the south of the corner building was originally built for the Deforest State Bank around 1910 and contained a large concrete vault. The bank failed during the depression.
Dr. John Grinde opened his office in the building and ran it for the next twenty to thirty years.
The last business to be in the building was Genesis Hair Salon which has moved into the Wisconsin Power & Light building at the corner of Market and Commerce Streets.
The next building to the south was a drug store for many years. It was owned and operated by my great-uncle Carl Nordahl and then by Jerome Hargraves. The dental office and living quarters were upstairs and occupied by another uncle of mine, Simon Bakke. A furniture store was in the building prior to 1922.
The next building moving south on Main Street was a brick building that was constructed by Knute Knudtson. Magnus Hagland opened his butcher shop there in 1917. He also had a slaughter house just on the village’s outskirts. The slaughter house no longer stands but was just east of my house on Meadow Lane. He and his family ran a very successful butcher shop for many years. The Walsh brothers from Madison bought the building and remodeled it into doctors’ offices. The Walsh Clinic ran for many years at that location.
The west side of the 100 block of South Main Street was all residential with the exception of four properties. The old Opera House stood at the end of Commerce Street. It was a popular place for many year as a public gathering place for dances, parties, banquets, roller skating and a movie theatre. There was a bar and bowling alley in the basement.
Eventually the building was sold to John Connor who used it for a tobacco warehouse. The St. Olaf’s Catholic congregation bought the building and it was their church until they built a new church on Jefferson Street. The building was torn down and a new building was built on the location which was the DeForest Post Office. It is now the law offices of Marsha Tesar.
East Holum Street
Nearly all of the buildings in the 100 block of East Holum were built as family residences with only three exceptions. All of the buildings on the south side of the street were taken down and in their place is the Town Square Apartments.
The one business place on the south side of the street was the old Ed Karow Insurance office next to the telephone office who sold the building to Wes Traugott in the 50s. Wes and his wife, Vi, continued the insurance business for many years, eventually moving into new quarters further east on Holum Street.
Norske Nook bought the old Knutson house on the corner of Main and Holum Street and built a new restaurant with large parking lot. The old George Durkee Hardware building was taken down. It was also a post Office and shoe shop. Ove Esse ran his tailor shop there for many years.
The other two-story building next to the old Durkee hardware building was also razed in the reconstruction operation. It was a hardware store operated by J.E. Newberg, which was then sold to Carl Thier, who also did furnace and plumbing work.
And that concludes my walking tour of historic DeForest’s Main Square. Hope you enjoyed it.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.