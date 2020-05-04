By Jan Berg
April showers have certainly brought May flowers, at least around the library. The tulips and daffodils and crocus are blooming even with more frosty evenings in the offing. The trees are leafing out. Those trees that haven’t quite made it to full leaf are providing lacey silhouettes, softening the landscape. The grass is so green that if humans could eat and digest it, we’d all be taking spoons to it. It looks so lush and tasty. Songbirds are busy feathering their nests. The males are singing their little hearts out looking to impress some likely lass. The geese have not only found their true loves, they are already rearing offspring. Lerner and Loewe referred to May as that lusty month in the musical, “Camelot.” If you look around at all the bird activity you can see why. At this very minute, outside my office window at the library, two house sparrows (males) are chasing each other round about a tree. This tree has provided a nesting site before so I’m sure the two sparrows are disputing who has the right to set up housekeeping there. It truly is a lovely time of year as all the new life and the relentlessness of the seasons brings hope. The spring list of books from publishers also bring hope to bibliophiles. The United States Post Office and UPS bring books to the library which brings more, tangible, hope. Below are some books you might hope to get your hands on. These books recently arrived and shall have remained in this library(at least for now) until one of you, Gentle Readers, requests it. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President – and Why It Failed” by Brad Metzler and Josh Mensch. The best-selling authors of "The First Conspiracy" share the lesser-known story of the 1861 assassination attempt on the 16th president by a secret pro-Southern society that organized an elaborate plot targeting a newly elected Lincoln on his inaugural train journey.
“Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal: Healing Plan for Sufferers of Anxiety, Depression, Acne,……” by Anthony William. From the #1 New York Times best-selling author of "Celery Juice and Liver Rescue" comes everything you need to know about cleansing to transform your health and your life.
Fiction
“Queen, No.3 (Sibyl’s War)” by Timothy Zahn. A conclusion to the space-opera trilogy that began with Pawn finding Nicole and her fellow sentients swept up in a faction war that complicates her efforts to restore freedom to the shanghaied prisoners aboard the alien ship, Fyrantha.
“Murder on Pleasant Avenue, No. 23 (Gaslight Mysteries)” by Victoria Thompson. When Gino Donatelli is wrongly implicated by the police in a brutal murder, Frank and Sarah navigate long-simmering precinct resentments to uncover the truth. By the Edgar Award-nominated author of “Murder on Trinity Place.”
“The Stolen Letter, No. 5(Scottish Bookshop Mysteries)” by Paige Shelton. Bookseller Delaney Nichols meets a woman who believes she is Mary, Queen of Scots, reborn; and when the Cracked Spine book shop is royally threatened, she must work to save the shop. By a New York Times best-selling author.
“All Adults Here” by Emma Straub. A matriarch confronts the legacy of her parenting mistakes while her adult children navigate respective challenges in high standards and immaturity, before a teen granddaughter makes a courageous decision to tell the truth. By the best-selling author of “Modern Lovers.”
“The Trustworthy One, No.4 (The Walnut Creek Series)” by Shelley Shepard Gray. A broken young woman's search for peace leads her back to her hometown, where she rediscovers her faith and reconnects with those she loves most. By a New York Times and USA Today best-selling author.
“Old Lovegood Girls” by Gail Godwin. Separated by a devastating loss, two estranged college roommates reach out to each other years later in the face of unpredictable hardships before discovering the power of their unbreakable bond to transform their lives.
“Robert B. Parker’s Grudge Match, No. 8 (Sunny Randall)” by Mike Lupica. Reluctantly taking the case of a long-time gangster associate who will forgive a betrayal in return, private investigator Sunny Randall tracks down the man's missing girlfriend and business partner before the murder of a witness reveals unanticipated dangers.
“Close Up, No. 4 (Burning Cove, California)” by Amanda Quick. Protecting a crime-scene photographer who has identified elusive details connecting a string of murders, reclusive investigator Nick Sundridge uses his own uncanny talents to tie the killer to 1930s Hollywood society. By the best-selling author of the “Arcane Society” series.
“Hello Summer” by Mary Kay Andrews. When the dream job she has pursued all her adult life suddenly disappears, an ambitious journalist returns to her family's small-town newspaper before witnessing a car accident that ends the life of a local war hero.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is providing curbside pickup from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
