On May 11, the Wisconsin Assembly passed AB-226 by a vote of 74-22, and we should hope that as little effort as possible went into this venture, but it will still have been too much.
It has become a political trope to complain about the unreadable length of many pieces of legislation, but that is not a problem here. AB-226 comes in at less than 300 words, the active portion of which reads: “No sporting event may be held in a venue the construction of which was financed at least in part from moneys contributed by a state agency or local governmental unit unless the event is preceded by the playing or singing of the national anthem.”
As much as I appreciate how easily digestible this bill is, it leaves a few details to the imagination, which is not where you should leave things when making a new law.
Is the bill specific to direct funding in facility construction itself or is does it include in-kind support? Does it include county or municipal support in adjacent related infrastructure, such as road construction and/or repair that may be agreed upon with a planning commission. Would tax incremental financing funding be included?
Regarding the requirement itself, how is the start and end of a sporting event defined? Does that apply per game of play, requiring multiple renditions over the course of a tournament, or in that case would a tournament count as a single event? Similarly, if games of the same sport, but in unrelated divisions (junior varsity, varsity, etc) are played at the same time on adjacent fields, can that count as a single event, or will multiple renditions be required?
Republican Rep. Jon Plumer of Lodi in the 42nd District voted in support of the bill, while Democrat Dianne Hesselbein of Middleton in the 79th District voted against it. The Assembly 37th District seat remains vacant, though that seat’s former lawmaker, now-State Senator John Jagler is listed among those who introduced the bill on March 31.
Jagler’s office did not respond to questions regarding details of the bill. Plumer’s staff responded with PDFs of three statements taken into the record, from State Rep. Tony Kurtz of the 50th District, State Senator Patrick Testin, and the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association.
Testin addresses the unknowns of the bill, claiming there is precedent in Wisconsin Code Chapter 118, which requires that each school day begin with either a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance or singing of the national anthem. At the same time, there is no such thing as a “pick up school day,” and there aren’t any clubs or businesses out there forming casual weekend school districts. The definition of a school day is also under supervision of a principal, under a district superintendent, under the state superintendent of public instruction.
The Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association, though supportive of the overall sentiment, ended its statement saying, “We appreciate the intent of this legislation and as stated earlier, our members support the playing of the national anthem — but have numerous questions about the need and implementation aspects of this bill.”
In addition to questions of need and application, if there is a way that AB-226 is not unconstitutional, according to the rulings of West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette (1943) and Wooley v. Maynard (1977) regarding compelled speech, it would have been helpful to mention it.
It bears noting that I am biased on this subject. I lived in Shanghai for over a year and during my commute on the subway at times I saw news videos showing “unpatriotic individuals” delivering “self-criticism.” One afternoon I also met a neighborhood man who was one of the “sent down youth,” of the Cultural Revolution. “Here they can take everything away from you,” he told me.
That is all to say that, as much as anyone else, it makes me proud to see genuine acts of patriotism and pride in our country. But I am deeply skeptical of any mandate for displays of patriotism, no matter how well-meaning they may be. That is especially so when legislation mandates displays of patriotism in order to take full advantage of the benefits of citizenship.