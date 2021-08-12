The next couple of weeks library staff will be planning for the fall as the intense summer programming comes to an end. There will be one final concert — T.R. Loom will be performing — earned by all the Summer Reading Program participant who met and exceeded the challenge and stretch goals. This will be on August 30th at 6.p.m.
Next Thursday, August 19th, the library will be closed for relamping. Relamping involves bringing in lifts to reach those canister lights and counce lights that reside up near the beams of our dramatic, interior, ceiling. Normal hours will resume the next day assuming all goes well. In the meantime you may wish to stock up on reading material. Below you will find some of the new titles which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal” by Mary L. Trump. The #1 best-selling author of “Too Much and Never Enough “examines America’s national trauma, rooted in our history but dramatically exacerbated by the impact of current events and the Trump administration’s corrupt and immoral policies, and reveals what must be done to rebuild our faith in leadership.
“It’s Elemental: The Hidden Chemistry in Everything” by Kate Biberdorf. In this practical pop science book, a scientist dubbed “the Cooler Bill Nye” looks at how we experience chemistry every day, answering questions such as what makes dough rise and how coffee gives us an energy boost.
“Across the Airless Wilds: The Lunar Rover and the Triumph of the Final Moon Landings” by Earl Swift. This follow-up to the acclaimed “New York Times” best-seller “Chesapeake Requiem” looks at the final three Apollo Moon landings and how they used the revolutionary Lunar Roving Vehicle to reach the pinnacle of Moon exploration.
“Americanon” by Jess McHugh. Explores the true history of thirteen of the nation’s most popular books, such as “How to Win Friends and Influence People” and Emily Post’s “Etiquette”, and what they can tell us about the American people.
Fiction
“She Who Became the Sun” by Shelley Parker-chan. When the Zhu family’s eighth-born son, Zhu Chongban, given the fate of greatness, dies during a brutal attack, his sister, escaping her own fated death, uses her brother’s identity to claim another future altogether—her brother’s abandoned greatness.
“A Cup of Silver Linings” by Karen Hawkins. A New York Times best-selling author returns to her beloved Dove Pond series.
“Dear Miss Metropolitan” by Carolyn Ferrell. After being abducted by Boss Man and held captive in a dilapidated house in Queens, three rescued girls rage against a local newspaper columnist who missed their tale of horror as it unfolded right across the street.
“The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller. While staying at “The Paper Palace”—the family summer place she has visited every summer of her life, 50-year-old Elle must decide between the life she has built with her husband and the life she always imagined she would have had with her childhood love.
“The Forest of Vanishing Star” by Kristin Harmel. Raised in the unforgiving wilderness of Eastern Europe after being kidnapped, a young German woman, in 1941, vows to teach a group of Jews fleeing the Nazi terror how to survive in the forest until she is betrayed as her past and present collide
“The Women’s March: A Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession” by Jennifer Chiaverini. Inspired by actual events, this novel offers a fascinating account of a crucial but little-remembered moment in American history that follows three courageous women who bravely risked their lives and liberty in the fight to win the vote.
“Choose Me” by Tess Gerritsen & Gary Braver. Detective Frankie Loomis uncovers a cache of sordid secrets while investigating the death of a brilliant, young woman who plunged off her apartment’s balcony while having a secret affair with an English professor who seems to be hiding information.
“A Comedy of Terrors, No. 9 (Flavia Albia)” by Lindsay Davis. Flavia Albia joins forces with her husband to uncover the criminal gangs who are going to war over nuts being sold for Saturnalia in the ninth novel of the series following “The Grove of the Caesars”.
“The Bone Code (A Temperance Brennan Novel)” by Kathy Reichs. When forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan discovers a link between two murder victims and the spread of a human flesh-eating contagion, she soon recognizes that someone will do anything to protect a dark secret.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system