You know the song “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” Many folks are now singing “What Are You Doing Thanksgiving Day?”
The health experts are urging people to stay at home for Thanksgiving and have only your family at the table. If folks travel miles to sit down at a big table with all their relatives from all different directions this could send the COVID pandemic way out of control.
Many are saying that Thanksgiving is the only day all year when the extended families can get together. They lament, “Mom will be heart broken if we don’t show up for Thanksgiving dinner.”
I had to make a hard choice myself this year. Both of my sons invited me to join them in their holiday dinners. Scott, Jana and Kya will be celebrating in New Berlin — while Jim, Anne and Isabelle will be traveling to Pine River. Both offered to drive me to their family celebration.
Since last March I have been making a real effort to stay safe in my house in DeForest. I occasionally travel to the drug store or Kwik Trip for food and medical needs. My daughter-in-law Anne picks up groceries for me.
I do eat at Jim’s house nearly every evening and occasionally I will go next door to my neighbors, the Janovitz’s, to watch sports on their large screen TV and enjoy a meal there. Other than those exceptions, I stay at my house.
While we were watching a football game at the Janovitz’s the other weekend, I mentioned I was unsure of my Thanksgiving Day plans — whether I should go to New Berlin, Pine River or stay home.
Kim and Sue are expecting their son Aaron and his wife the day after Thanksgiving, but they were planning to be alone the day of Thanksgiving. I didn’t turn down their offer to have Thanksgiving dinner with them.
I hope that you have got your Thanksgiving plans worked out and that you enjoy a great holiday.
You know that song: ‘Over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go?’ When I was a youngster we just had to walk down the street, turn the corner and grandmother’s house was just down the block.
I used love to go to Grandma and Grandpa Connor’s house for Thanksgiving. The big table in the dining room would be loaded with all kinds of good food and right at the head of the table would be a big turkey. “Pa” would pick up the carving knife and fork and slice off big slices of turkey to place on each plate and then we would pass around all that delicious food — mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, rutabagas, cranberry sauce, rolls and all the extra garnishes like olives, pickles, carrot sticks and celery.
I always ate too much and then I would stuff myself by eating a big piece of pumpkin or mincemeat pie.
When my grandmother passed away, my mom would fix the big dinner at our house on Market Street and Grandpa Connor would be the guest along with my Uncle Just. The food was much the same as when grandma did the cooking and it was always delicious.
When I was about 12, grandpa sold the house to my folks and once again we would all gather around the big table at the old Connor house on Commerce Street and my dad would do the honors and carve the turkey.
When I got married, my wife Molly was the chef and she would invite my family to join our family. I was lucky that I married a good cook who loved to cook for a crowd. We had ‘turkey duck’ the first couple of years. We would get them from a farmer in Beaver Dam. When he got out of raising the birds, it was easier to buy a big turkey for the holiday feast.
Now that Molly is gone, I’m usually a guest at one of my two sons holiday dinners. And again I find myself eating too much and then stuffing myself with a piece of pie. I know that’s not healthy, but I only do it once a year and the food tastes so good.
I hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving and when it comes to giving our thanks, thank the Lord for the drug researchers who have come out with the COVID vaccines. By next Thanksgiving we will hopefully not have to worry about the coronavirus pandemic.
Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.