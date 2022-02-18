I read once that journalists make wonderful dinner party guests. The logic was built around the notion that our knowledge is a mile wide, usually at least an inch deep, and easily accessible to anyone who wants or needs it. It isn’t practical or useful like real smart people’s knowledge, but it comes in handy during trivia contests.
The real test comes when a group of us gather. During a company conference call last week, the subject turned to the hows and whys of newspaper volume and edition numbers. A few of us shared the knowledge and opinions we had on the subject, but ultimately only one of us is correct.
After the call ended, I turned to the greatest historical asset any print journalist has. The bound volumes of our newspapers going back at least into the early 20th century. the volumes contain a six or 12-month collection of newspapers. The pages are yellowed, but each unfolds the big and small historical moments of a community.
Modern fans of online editions probably see me as some combination of Burgess Meredith’s Twilight Zone characters Henry Bemis and Romney Wordsworth. I may be the Obsolete Man, but there is still nothing that beats the printed edition of a newspaper.
Because they are so rare, the volumes are usually off limits to the general public.
There are two disadvantages to the bound volumes. The first is the size and weight. They don’t easily adapt to the copy machine, but now in the days of digital cameras one can usually snap a picture of whatever element we find.
The other disadvantage is the lack of a search engine. We can’t just type in what we are looking for, so the search usually leads to discovering other cool stuff we never knew until we opened up that volume. This is called losing an afternoon in the volume storage room.
Local libraries have good archives. The best archive of newspapers, and just about anything else, is the Wisconsin Historical Society Library in Madison. The depository looks like the temple to research and truth seeking it represents with its ornate columns and hushed reverence in the reading room. I love walking up the marble steps and just watching it from the third floor gallery.
The old newspaper volumes are stored on microfilm. The storage room is just off the main reading room. The storage itself is kind of a throwback to another era with rows of metal cabinets and an ancient card catalog still in place. When I visited on Saturday, I strolled down the rows and pulled open a few drawers to see what boxes of microfilm reels it held. The personal letters of Samuel Gompers filled one drawer and just to the right, years and years of DeForest Times-Tribunes.
The main draw to the campus mall area was the now annual display of the Statue of Liberty head and torch on Lake Mendota near the Memorial Terrace.
I must admit the urge to drop down on the ice and yell “you maniacs” was there, but I held back while snapping a few pictures.
Younger adults were there with children who had no context of why it was a draw. A few kites came out in the cold afternoon sun.
Mark Berglund is the managing editor of the DeForest Times-Tribune.