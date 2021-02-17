So much coverage over the past year has centered on the risks of COVID-19, but did you know despite the COVID-19 pandemic, heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States?
It takes the lives of one in three women — more lives than all forms of cancer combined. February is American Heart Month, and I authored a resolution highlighting the importance of educating each other about the risks of heart disease and empowering our friends and families to take steps to prevent it.
Nearly 80% of cardiac events are preventable by reducing stress, eating healthy and living an active lifestyle. Tips to achieve better heart health include:
— Go for walks to clear your head in tense situations;
— Pick up new hobbies like yoga or meditation;
— Plan healthy balanced meals;
— Have healthy snacks on hand;
— Form virtual work out or walking groups to keep you motivated; and
— Explore using a standing desk.
Although these tips seem simple, the pandemic has forced us to make many changes to our daily lives. We’re all spending more time at home and have to deal with stress about our jobs and caring for our loved ones. It’s important to continue to make yourself, and your health, a priority.
This month, spread the word about heart disease, risk factors and preventative measures, or consider donating or volunteering your time. You can find information on heart attack and stroke symptoms, ways to get involved, and more by visiting the American Heart Association website at www.heart.org.
As always, my office is here to support you if you need help with a state agency, have questions on legislation or have any other concerns surrounding state government. Please feel free to call my office in Madison at 608-266-0751, or email me at Sen.Ballweg@legis.wisconsin.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.