I decided long ago that I would not be watching the 2021 Academy Awards Show.
I had been disappointed with this annual awards presentation for the last few years. The show had become too long, too boring and too political. After a year of hardly any new movies being produced due to COVID there were no familiar stars or quality movies to choose from this past year.
Apparently, many television viewers felt the same as me. This year’s Oscars show crashed to an all-time low in television ratings. The polls reported only 9.85 million viewers tuned in — that was a 58% drop from last year’s figures and a 64% drop from the show of two years ago.
The shows producers had bad feelings about viewership of this year’s show and tried a number of new twists, like picking two sites for the show. The main stage was the Union Station in downtown L.A. where the nominees, presenters and guests gathered while the performances were at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
I have loved going to the movies since I was about 10 years old. Back then my one and only show house was the Norway Theatre in downtown DeForest. I went to the matinee every Saturday for the double feature cowboy movies and sometimes I was really lucky and my folks would let me go to a Friday or Saturday evening movie. Cost of admission for children under 12 was 15¢ and a box of popcorn was a dime. The Norway Theatre was just around the corner from where I lived on Market Street.
In my teens and beyond I looked forward to seeing the movies in downtown Madison. The three biggest and most popular theaters were the Strand on the Capitol Square and the Orpheum and Capitol Theatre across from each other in the 200 block of State Street. In my mind these theaters were the best movie houses ever built.
They featured beautiful, orate lobbies, large Cinemoscope screens, and the sound was surround stereophonic sound. Those in the audience felt immersed in the film. I remember coming out of the Strand after watching a two-hour “Lawrence of Arabia” film. It was the middle of winter and I was dying of thirst and had broken out in a sweat. I was terrified during the shower stabbing scene in “Psycho”. I wanted to dance with Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke in “Mary Poppins”. And I came out of the theater absolutely amazed at the futuristic magic of “Star Wars”.
But time marches on and things change. The Capitol Theatre was incorporated into the Civic Center complex, the Strand was torn down and the Orpheum changed into a restaurant.
My wife, Molly, and I found we had less time for movies as our family grew. We still enjoyed a story on the big screen, but the movie viewing was more like once a month or less. We went to the theaters in the shopping centers when the downtown movie houses closed. The admission prices seemed to be higher every time we went to the movies.
Then Marcus opened its new Palace theater in Sun Prairie and that’s where we usually went. It was an easy drive, lots of parking and it was a new movie house with many screens, The new reclining seats were great and if you were hungry you could get anything from popcorn to pizza. The auditoriums were plain but the movies were top quality — so were the admission prices. Molly and I usually went during the Senior Days when you could get in for a buck or two.
After Molly passed away I found myself joining Jim and his family at the movies. We would go to either the Palace in Sun Prairie or the Flix Brewhouse in the East Towne Shopping Center. The Flix was usually less crowded and I enjoyed an Octoberfest beer there while watching the movie. The movie was so, so but the beer was excellent.
Then came COVID and it didn’t take long for most theaters to close for a year. Now a few are starting to open up again and Hollywood is slowly starting to produce movies again. I am optimistic that soon we will be able to enjoy a good movie in the local theaters, but it’s going to take a while for the movies to be made and then released. Also, I’m sure there will be a drop in attendance from what it was before COVID. Will the movie industry be able to keep going? I don’t know, we’ll see.
Also will there be future Academy Award presentations? I don’t know and frankly I don’t care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.