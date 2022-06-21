To the joy of typesetters everywhere, my first published newspaper stories started happening a year after Steve Jobs debuted the Macintosh 512k computer.
In the 37 years since I started, I’ve covered some big news, some important stories, and some big and important assignments. I used a scissors lift on three occasions, which is three more times than my vertigo really ever wanted me in a scissors lift. I can even report that I have reported from the county fair; bringing back the news from Medford, Neillsville, and Green Lake.
My Friday assignment was a new adventure in journalism. I attended my first high tea ceremony.
I checked into the office in the morning and was greeted by an email from Mary Volker inviting me to stop out for some pictures of their high tea social gathering.
One assumes an invitation to tea would come from Windsor, but this home and most of the guests were from Tuscan Ridge Circle in DeForest.
The occasion for Friday’s occasion was a lack of occasions lately in the Tuscan Ridge Circle neighborhood. Getting together for fun and good conversation never happens enough, and the ladies decided to correct the issue. A few inspirational readings were sandwiched conversation starters in between courses of brewed tea and delicious dainty dishes.
A quick note on delicious dainty dishes. If you are politely offered and polite accept enough scones, tarts, cookies, and fruit, and tarts - did we mention tarts? - the dish passed around twice, even someone my size fills up. There were crustless sandwiches. The sandwiches did not contain peanut butter or jelly, but good grown-up favorites like egg salad, chicken salad, and cucumber cream cheese. The egg salad and chicken salad arrived together on a beautifully arranged plate, perhaps answering the old question forever.
Of all the elements done to perfection, the reason for the gathering tops the list. Find creative ways to have more fun. Take the time to gather with family and friends for laughter and good, civil conversation.
Thanks again for inviting me into the Tuscan Ridge Circle. I hope the summer continues to be filled with good neighbors sharing good times.
Weekends are the best time for brunch and Saturday did not disappoint. Junior and Sherri Manthe and the Melvin and Tracy Paulson family hosted the 44th annual Columbia County Moo-Day Brunch at the Manthe Paulson Farms. The farms straddle the county line and it helped bring a big crowd out for a perfect June day.
I once again politely sampled all that was offered and was once again thinking nap after all the goodness.
The Moo-Day Brunch was on a much larger scale than high tea, but it brought people together for the exact same reason. Is there ever a time when gathering with family, friends, and neighbors for good fun and great food is a bad thing?